Saudis Conduct Almost 50 New Airstrikes on Yemen

RIYADH/SANA’A – Fighter jets of the Saudi-led military coalition waging war on Yemen carried out at least 47 airstrikes on different parts of the country, further destroying the impoverished country’s infrastructure.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah TV cited an unnamed Yemeni military source as saying on Wednesday that the Saudi-led fighter jets had pounded localities in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf, Sa’ada, and Hajjah provinces during the previous hours.

Majzar and Midghal districts in the central province of Ma’rib were struck 19 times, and Khasf Village in the Hazm district in the northern province of Jawf was pounded five times, the source said. The airstrikes inflicted heavy damage on infrastructure in those localities.

According to the report, the Saudi-led coalition also violated a ceasefire in the western province of Hudaydah 67 times during the previous hours, killing at least one civilian.

Supported militarily by the US, the UK, and other Western countries, Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 to subdue a popular uprising that had overthrown a regime friendly to the Wahhabi kingdom.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition at a time when Yemenis are in desperate need of medical supplies, as the country’s already dilapidated healthcare system was almost completely destroyed by what is now the 5th year of the war.

According to reports by UN and various other international and regional organizations, at least 80 percent of the Yemen’s 28 million people are also heavily reliant on foreign aid to survive, in what the United Nations (UN) has called the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crisis.