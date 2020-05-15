SAUDI WAR CRIMES: Daily Airstrikes on Yemeni Civilians Continue

RIYADH/SANA’A – The invading Saudi-led coalition continues to launch indiscriminate airstrikes on various areas across Yemen. Yemeni sources said Saudi warplanes targeted towns and districts in Yemen’s north, northwest, center, and west on Wednesday, PressTV reported.

The towns of al-Khob and al-Sha’ab in northern al-Jawf Province, the Shada’a district of northwestern Sa’ada Province, and Qanieh region in the central province of al-Bayda were all hit. The sources added several districts in Yemen’s western, coastal province of Hudaydah also came under Saudi-led attacks.

The invading coalition claimed in early April that it was allegedly halting military strikes in support of the United Nations’ peace efforts. However, shortly after the announcement, the coalition’s fighter jets struck positions at several Yemeni regions, and the aggression continued.

The United Nations has warned that Yemen is also experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis as a result of the Saudi-led invasion. The situation in the already impoverished nation has further deteriorated as the invading coalition continues its bombing missions. Most public services have disappeared altogether, with a handful of schools, hospitals and other public buildings functioning only thanks to brave individuals.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to subdue a popular uprising against its former regime, which had been allied to Riyadh. The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, the US, and other Western countries. At least 80 percent of the 28-million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.