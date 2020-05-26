Russia Slams Deep State’s Obsession With Russiagate, Lists 70 Regime-Change Black Ops During Cold War

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Deep State conducted at least 70 covert and overt operations aimed at regime change in various countries in the Cold War period, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stated on Tuesday.

The envoy mentioned this data, citing Western analysts, against a backdrop of the incessant barrage of the long-debunked accusations of Russia’s alleged election interference, according to TASS.

“The Deep State is almost obsessed with ‘the Russian electoral interference’,” he said via Twitter, adding, “Meanwhile, Western analysts have counted that the US carried out at least 64 covert and 6 overt operations to change unfavorable regimes in the Cold War period alone.”

Deep State-dominated US security services are still accusing Russia of meddling with the American electoral process in 2016. Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating these alleged attempts for almost two years.

In particular, Special Counsel Mueller was conducting an investigation into the alleged collusion between Russian authorities and the incumbent US President Donald Trump, who assumed the office of US president after winning the presidential elections over DNC candidate Hillary Clinton in November 2016.

In the end, Robert Mueller concluded his investigation and finally acknowledged there had been no evidence to support the DNC and the Deep State claims of the supposed “Russia collusion”, popularly known as Russiagate. The claimed “incriminating evidence” against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government colluding with Donald Trump were nowhere to be found, as there were none.

Still, the accusations by the Deep State-controlled media continue to this day, keeping the conspiracy theory alive and thus preventing normal cooperation between the two superpowers, at the detriment of world security, since both countries posses massive nuclear arsenals.

Current US President Donald Trump himself repeatedly rejected accusations of any wrongful contacts with President Vladimir Putin or any other Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election campaign. Moscow has also repeatedly denied allegations of election interference.