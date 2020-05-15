REVEALED: Guaido Held Meetings With Deep State Mercenaries Before the Failed Attack on Venezuela

WASHINGTON, D.C./CARACAS – The Deep State-backed self-declared “president” Juan Guaido met with the head of the notorious Silvercorp, the Florida-based PMC (private military company) believed to have been involved in the failed attempt to kill and/or capture the legitimate Venezuelan president, a captured plotter alleged.

Jordan Goudreau of Silvercorp had met with Guaido, the self-proclaimed “interim leader” of Venezuela, in Washington in March. That’s according to the testimony of Captain Antonio Sequea, who confessed to being one of the firm’s contacts on Venezuelan soil, according to RT.

The video, shared with the media by Venezuelan Vice-President Jorge Rodriguez, shows how Sequea revealed that the Silvercorp head – a former Green Beret – first “distanced himself from us” but then resumed communication and brought some “good news” to the apparent Guaido camp.

“We spent some time without telephone contact, then he reconnected and informed me that he was in a meeting with Guaido at the White House, who had been reaffirmed again by a military adviser about the departure of the Venezuelan government,” it added.

The detained captain said the news of the low-key meeting encouraged them to proceed with their plan to seize power and virtually enslave the people of Venezuela for the benefit of the infamous Deep State.

“That gave us a little more strength, it motivated us,” Sequea acknowledged, adding that the Silvercorp head was advising the plotters militarily, giving them “the sense of security”.

Silvercorp USA, a Florida-based private military firm, is heavily involved in the botched coup in Caracas. Its members were among guerillas that crossed into Venezuela last week but were captured by Venezuelan special forces before they took any action.

While Silvercorp boss Goudreau confirmed to the media that “those are my guys”, Guaido, the Deep State-backed, self-proclaimed interim leader of Venezuela, predictably disavowed them, saying he had “no relationship nor responsibility for any actions” of the Deep State mercenaries.

However, The Washington Post leaked what appears to be an incriminating contract signed by Guaido and Silvercorp. The 41-page document promises a hefty $212.9-million reward for the capturing, detaining, or “removal” of President Maduro, thus installing Guaido in his place. That was partially confirmed in an interrogation tape by one of the mercenaries captured by Venezuelan special forces.

The contract also allowed for targeting anyone deemed to be “armed and violent colectivos” – a degrading term used for any working-class person, including trade unionists and pro-government protestors. On the heels of the failed plot, Caracas charged two Silvercorp mercenaries, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, with terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and [criminal] association.