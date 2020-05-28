MERKEL UNDONE? German Economy Set to Shrink Almost 10% Due to Lockdown

BERLIN – European Union’s biggest economy, Germany, is set to decline by at least 9.3 percent in 2020, according to the most likely scenario outlined by one of the country’s largest economic think tanks, the Ifo Institute. The Munich-based institute presented three possible scenarios in its latest economic forecast update on Thursday. Such a report is likely to have a negative consequence on Merkel and her party, which has already been losing popularity over a number of previously unrelated matters.

Based on a survey conducted among companies in May, it could take them nine months on average to get back to normal after the severe second-quarter lockdowns. In this case, the economy could shrink by 6.6 percent this year and then recover from this level by 10.2 percent next year, RT reported. However, this is the best-case scenario that doesn’t take into account any possible problems that may occur by year’s end.