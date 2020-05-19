Rank Fails: Steve Linick & Glenn Fine and How I Avoided Assassination

By Ronald Thomas West – My 1st experience with inspectors general was in 1971 Vietnam where the soldier’s complaints, that our good cafeteria food was being sold through military organized crime to markets and restaurants in the city of Vung Tau, were absolutely covered up by the military watchdog. When a congressman actually showed up to discover for himself what was going on, our meals became excellent for just a few days and then, with the congressman’s departure, our food reverted to nearly inedible survival rations.
My next experience with attorney generals was when investigating a criminal ring working the inside of government for Chevron Corporation, counterfeiting environmental impact statements for purpose of allowing oil and gas development to proceed in areas that should have been protected.
When provided hard documentation of multiple instance of the Forest Service inside cheating (the FBI refused to investigate) of laws to benefit the outside industry, the Department of Agriculture Inspector General simply evaded responsibility by pointing out these issues had been brought up in another bureaucratic channel in an appeal (to be decided by the Forest Service!)
So now, all of these years later, Trump fires the Department of State’s Inspector General Steve Linick and ‘Corona Trillions’ overseer (former Department of Justice Inspector General) Glenn Fine and it all still ties into my experience with the preceding case of the Forest Service, nearly thirty years on.
In short, after Chevron insider Condoleezza Rice became Bush Jr’s National Security Advisor, it would seem a ‘Chevron enemies’ list had transferred to the USA executive branch. It was in 2004 my house was searched without a warrant (while I was out of town) and it had become clear multiple investigations had been opened into my activities with specious rationale or on false pretexts.
This seemed odd as my investigative career had been closed for five years and it been thirteen years since the incriminating, investigative dossier on Chevron had been compiled and forwarded through several official channels. Looking into matters, by 2005 it became clear the source of the present harassment stemmed via local members of the Council on Foreign Relations, leaning on the area’s FBI field office and local law enforcement.
By 2006 it was determined by myself this was developing into one of those circumstance where the target (myself) was high priority and it would be best to get out of the USA.
My house sold in the early summer of 2007 and I left the USA on the pretext of attending a conference at Johannes Gutenberg University, but did not catch my return flight from Europe, and the attempted assassination game was on.
Glenn Fine was Department of Justice Inspector General in 2010 when I attempted to bring my case of the FBI apparently assisting the CIA (and possibly MOSSAD) with attempted assassination of myself. This stemmed from my work on the 1991 Chevron & Forest Service misconduct previously mentioned.
My experience with inspector generals is that of a rank fail, relating to the FBI’s egregious conduct in ‘investigating’ myself actually appears to have been opening my banking information (via ‘national security letter’) to Central Intelligence so my location could be tracked by ATM while I was on the run in Europe from Condoleezza’s (as far as it could be traced to the top) ‘kill list’ (prior to Obama and his Brennan kill list.)
When Obama came into office, the presidential ‘kill list’ became a matter of public record. There has been no known investigation into this by any inspector general, either Department of Justice or Department of State. My own case is well known in detail with as yet unanswered (after 10 years) request for a Department Of Justice Inspector General (Glenn Fine in 2010) look at my circumstance on Obama’s watch. Certainly in some circumstance the duopoly has each others’ backs.
What’s more is, during the tenure of Steve Linick, the Department of State’s Office of the Inspector General has made it as burdensome as possible to actually make contact and pursue whistle-blowing with a closed email system that refuses to recognize ‘unauthorized’ contacts (i.e. anyone outside the system or anyone who hasn’t been extended the ‘grace’ of their email address admitted into the system) rather demanding all process concerning complaints and related documentation be sent and replies accepted by fax or snail mail which (probably by design) insures the geolocation of the whistle-blower.
Even with the valid email address of the appropriate government officials to contact, if your email address is either unrecognized or recognized as someone they do not wish to interact with, the closed system will not allow your messages through. This was discovered by myself when I looked into making a complaint concerning egregious misconduct by certain Department of State officers when applying for routine services of a personal, family nature I will not divulge here.
These officers (almost certainly CIA under official cover) were so determined to deny certain rights in attempt to force me to present myself in person, the end result is, there are two diametrically opposed decisions by separate USA embassies in two countries in Europe, one granting and the other denying, identical citizen services based on decisions where the one embassy granted the service based on lesser documentation than the embassy that denied the identical service based on stronger documentation!
The difference in the embassies? The granting embassy is in a ‘settled’ western European country where highly competent local professionals are incorporated into the citizen services staff in a small annex that would basically make a rendition impossible, whereas the denying embassy is a CIA infested organism located in a former socialist state that is a target of empire’s demands to conform, where there is a weak rule of law and the citizens services is located in a very large embassy compound from which renditions can be made with impunity.
Ultimately I declined to exercise my right to make a complaint of egregious misconduct by the Department of State to Steve Linick, fully understanding it would be an energy draining exercise in futility.
Essentially, the demand is, if you are the target of the USA, live in a former socialist state under threat of color revolution and also happen to be a USA citizen filing a complaint, paint a bull’s eye on your chest and only then step up with your incriminating information when whistle-blowing to the Department of State Inspector General.
What is different with the inspector generals now is, there is a deep state internecine war with the more overt evangelical/Israeli alliance pitted against the neo-liberal/never-Trump Republican alliance. But on either side, they are all bought and paid for American political pit bulls fighting behind the scenes in off record venues. Without exception, they’re all corrupt.
The difference between American empire run by Democrats & ‘Never Trump!’ Republicans versus the Christian Zionists & Israeli controlled Trump, is the difference between botched operations with & without anesthesia; with the former, the numb but nevertheless soon to be cadaver, lingers just a little longer, with the latter, panic, pain & shock contributes to a bit quicker demise.