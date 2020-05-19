Rank Fails: Steve Linick & Glenn Fine and How I Avoided Assassination

By Ronald Thomas West – My 1st experience with inspectors general was in 1971 Vietnam where the soldier’s complaints, that our good cafeteria food was being sold through military organized crime to markets and restaurants in the city of Vung Tau, were absolutely covered up by the military watchdog. When a congressman actually showed up to discover for himself what was going on, our meals became excellent for just a few days and then, with the congressman’s departure, our food reverted to nearly inedible survival rations.

My next experience with attorney generals was when investigating a criminal ring working the inside of government for Chevron Corporation, counterfeiting environmental impact statements for purpose of allowing oil and gas development to proceed in areas that should have been protected.

When provided hard documentation of multiple instance of the Forest Service inside cheating (the FBI refused to investigate) of laws to benefit the outside industry, the Department of Agriculture Inspector General simply evaded responsibility by pointing out these issues had been brought up in another bureaucratic channel in an appeal (to be decided by the Forest Service!)

So now, all of these years later, Trump fires the Department of State’s Inspector General Steve Linick and ‘Corona Trillions’ overseer (former Department of Justice Inspector General) Glenn Fine and it all still ties into my experience with the preceding case of the Forest Service, nearly thirty years on.

In short, after Chevron insider Condoleezza Rice became Bush Jr’s National Security Advisor, it would seem a ‘Chevron enemies’ list had transferred to the USA executive branch. It was in 2004 my house was searched without a warrant (while I was out of town) and it had become clear multiple investigations had been opened into my activities with specious rationale or on false pretexts.

- Advertisement -

This seemed odd as my investigative career had been closed for five years and it been thirteen years since the incriminating, investigative dossier on Chevron had been compiled and forwarded through several official channels. Looking into matters, by 2005 it became clear the source of the present harassment stemmed via local members of the Council on Foreign Relations, leaning on the area’s FBI field office and local law enforcement.

By 2006 it was determined by myself this was developing into one of those circumstance where the target (myself) was high priority and it would be best to get out of the USA.

My house sold in the early summer of 2007 and I left the USA on the pretext of attending a conference at Johannes Gutenberg University, but did not catch my return flight from Europe, and the attempted assassination game was on.

Glenn Fine was Department of Justice Inspector General in 2010 when I attempted to bring my case of the FBI apparently assisting the CIA (and possibly MOSSAD) with attempted assassination of myself. This stemmed from my work on the 1991 Chevron & Forest Service misconduct previously mentioned.