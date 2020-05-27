PHOTO -What does a Buk have to do with this? New details of the Boeing MH17 crash revealed

By Anton Orlovsky for Rusvesna – In modern realities, almost nothing can be hidden from a person. Progress has been made in almost every direction. This allows you to learn a lot. To hide something, to lie is becoming more difficult. Hiding the truth about the causes of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing 777 during flight MH17, will not work.

Scientists and specialists continue to refute information that the plane was shot down by a Russian missile launched from the Buk. Further studies have confirmed this. Independent technical expert Yuri Antipov used one of the latest microscopes in the world and made amazing conclusions.

Examining multiply enlarged scree particles from the charred structures of an airliner, Antipov saw many fragments of a hexagonal shape resembling a honeycomb. The expert determined what kind of material was in the Boeing design, but did not reveal all the secrets.

The expert only indicated that the damage level of the investigated structure confirms that the main blow fell not on the cockpit, but on the central part of the aircraft. That is, it refutes the version of the strike by the Buk aircraft.

“But what kind of honeycombs were discovered?” Rather, their remains destroyed by fire? I must say right away – everything is determined by me, but so far it’s not the time to talk about it. I will add only one thing – not only the diameter of the air duct 200 mm suggests that this air duct was located even further from the cockpit and closer to the central part of the aircraft. But this cellular structure, which was burnt to the ground, which was originally located in the central part of the fuselage, also confirms this conclusion, ” explained Yuri Antipov.

There is every reason to believe that in the near future there will be new data on who finally shot down the Malaysian Boeing. Former President Petro Poroshenko and his entourage should think about it. They can reveal their provocation.