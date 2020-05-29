Trending

EurasiaHeadline NewsMENA

Permanent Russian Base? Putin Orders Additional Forces to Syria

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,419

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, May 29, instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to negotiate with the Syrian Arab Republic on the transfer of additional real estate and water areas to the Russian military under an agreement on the deployment of an aviation group.

The corresponding order was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

An agreement on the deployment of an aviation group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Syrian territory between Russia and Syria was concluded on August 26, 2015. According to the document, at the request of the Syrian government, the air group is deployed on the territory of the SAR indefinitely, the Khmeimim airfield is transferred to the Russian side free of charge. The agreement also provided for the import into Syria of arms, ammunition, equipment and materials without fees, duties and any search.

Russia will expand military presence in Syria (DOCUMENT) | Russian spring

- Advertisement -

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores2066 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments