Permanent Russian Base? Putin Orders Additional Forces to Syria

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, May 29, instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to negotiate with the Syrian Arab Republic on the transfer of additional real estate and water areas to the Russian military under an agreement on the deployment of an aviation group.

The corresponding order was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

An agreement on the deployment of an aviation group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Syrian territory between Russia and Syria was concluded on August 26, 2015. According to the document, at the request of the Syrian government, the air group is deployed on the territory of the SAR indefinitely, the Khmeimim airfield is transferred to the Russian side free of charge. The agreement also provided for the import into Syria of arms, ammunition, equipment and materials without fees, duties and any search.