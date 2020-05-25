OUTRAGE: Corrupt WHO Director Suspends Trial of Hydroxychloroquine Despite Proven Effectiveness

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended the testing of 4-aminoquinoline derivatives – hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as a medicine in the treatment of coronavirus infection. This was announced today, May 25, by WHO Director-General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus .

“The executive group has temporarily suspended the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as part of a solidarity trial,” he said.

At the same time, Ghebreyesus explained that “medicines continue to be considered safe for patients with autoimmune diseases and malaria.”

The day before, the head of the Department of Health and Coordination of the Moscow Department of Health, Professor Yevgeny Nikonov , said that while according to preliminary data from a clinical study involving 4 thousand health workers, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine does not reduce the likelihood of contracting SARS-CoV-2, but does however effectively reduce the severity of the disease.

“Hydroxychloroquine absolutely does not protect against a new coronavirus infection, it develops with or without administration, but the course of the disease in patients who take it is milder. These are preliminary results. Already at the end of May, we plan to give concrete results on this study, ” Nikonov said.

Meanwhile, other testing indicate that Nikonov’s statements conceal an important truth, which hinges upon the definition of infection. Technically, infection means the detectable presence of a virus, whereas in the common usage it may seem to imply being symptomatic. Hydroxychloroquine may not prevent the contraction of the virus or its detection in the blood, but it has established itself as a drug that can work ‘preventatively’ against developing symptoms.

All existing treatments rely on the body building up an immunity and for the infection to pass, while the various drugs used work to alleviate the symptoms which may otherwise be life threatening.

Chinese scientists have discovered another promising drug against the new coronavirus. During the research, they found that Dipyridamole, which has been used for more than half a century to treat angina pectoris and diseases caused by disorders in the blood coagulation system, helps seriously ill patients.