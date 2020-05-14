OBAMAGATE: Neo-Con Lindsay Graham Backs Obama, Defies Trump’s Call for Obama Testimony

WASHINGTON D.C – Senator Lindsey Graham showed his neo-con stripes today, after rejecting Trump’s request to bring Obama to testify before the senate about the real nature of the Russia investigation and the way Michael Flynn’s case was handled.

We will recall that Graham’s deep-state meta-politics are in line with Obama’s despite a public charade over wedge issues in the so-called culture war, and Graham has historically opposed Trump, having famously said in 2016 that “Trump should have been kicked out of the Republican Party”

He expressed his concern in a broad way, citing his view that:

“I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight,” Graham said in a statement released today by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs.

However, the South Carolina Republican did concede that the committee would indeed hold hearings on the genesis of the Russian election interference probe which appears to have been ordered by Obama. This would include the FBI’s investigation of former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, and would be held in two and a half weeks in early June.

That Obama, however, should be the first person called in the hearings was expressed by Trump via his twitter, where he has repeatedly accused the corrupt former president of illegally targeting himself and his team – coining the term #ObamaGate – a reference to the American tradition of adding ‘gate’ after each scandal ever since Watergate. Trump has not been entirely clear on what precise crime he thinks Obama committed, which is generally considered a sound strategy. This is because any charges that may ultimately arise would not be up to the president to determine, and it reads as unreasonable to put something forward without a concrete guarantee.

Graham predictably couched his allegiance to Obama within the framework of separation of powers and executive privilege.

“I don’t think now’s the time for me to do that. I don’t know if that’s even possible. I have grave concerns about the role of executive privilege and all kinds of issues,” Graham told Politico in an interview early on Thursday. “I understand President Trump’s frustration, but be careful what you wish for. Just be careful what you wish for.”

Graham specified Thursday that the first phase of the Judiciary Committee hearing would center on both the government’s decision to dismiss the Flynn case but also an investigation into the unmasking requests made by Obama administration officials to the detriment of Flynn.