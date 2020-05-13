Nobel Prof. Montagnier: Was COVID-19 Caused By a Vaccine Experiment Gone Bad?

By the Children’s Health Defense Team

Luc Montagnier is a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). On April 18, Professor Montagnier appeared on a French TV station (video in French with English subtitles) to comment on the origin of COVID-19, echoing what several other scientists have suggested in saying that the virus had been manipulated by researchers. He also mentioned in his appearance on the program that components of HIV had been inserted into the coronavirus sequence, perhaps in pursuit of an AIDS vaccine.

When asked by one of the commentators if the coronavirus under investigation may have come from a patient who is otherwise infected with HIV, Professor Montagnier said, “No. In order to insert an HIV sequence into this genome, molecular tools are needed, and that can only be done in a laboratory.”

