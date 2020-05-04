No mandatory vaccine: Serbia prepares to end state of emergency and quarantines

BELGRADE – Serbian President Alexander Vučić said that the state of emergency in the country will be lifted on Wednesday, May 6th, reports “Kurir”.

Speaking on national television, President Vučić announced that on May 6, a proposal to lift the state of emergency signed by the president and prime minister will be sent to the Serbian parliament. This means that already from Thursday, May 7, the evening curfew will cease to operate in Serbia.

“Of course, it’s hard for people to spend time at home, but that was the only way to save our parents and young people. I think we succeeded, ”said Vučić.

Serbian Chief Epidemiologist Predrag Kon , speaking on the air with the President, explained that the decision to lift the state of emergency in the country was made taking into account the views of medical specialists.

Starting today the quarantine regime is being substantially softened in Serbia. Cafes and restaurants resumed work, intercity communication and public transport in the cities of Novi Sad and Kragujevac began. Belgrade city transport will resume passenger transportation on May 8. Large shopping centers and kindergartens are preparing for the opening.

According to the latest data in Serbia, 102 new cases of Covid-19 infection were detected. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9464 people. 193 patients died. The mortality rate is 2.04%.