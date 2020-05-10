Nikola Tesla was not a Croat: Serbian FM sends a note of protest to the EU

BELGRADE – Serbia sent a note of protest to the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Education, Culture and Youth Affairs Maria Gabriel in connection with the publication in the Internet presentation of the European Union that scientist Nikola Tesla was a Croatian. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic on the air of the Serbian television channel Pink.

“I have repeatedly said that if Nikola Tesla lived in Yugoslavia (during the Second World War), I would have finished in the Jasenovac concentration camp,” added Dacic.

On the page of the educational section of the EU website, where children can learn interesting facts about member countries, a presentation on Croatia says that “Nikola Tesla was a famous Croatian scientist”, one of the first to discover x-rays.

European Union Internet Presentation

Serbian Minister of Culture and Information Vladan Vukosavlevich also said that he hopes that the EU institutions will apologize to the Serbian public, and this “inappropriate mistake will be immediately corrected.”

Certificate of baptism of Nikola Tesla. Illustration: Wikipedia

Recall that the father of the world famous genius was the Orthodox priest Milutin Tesla . The mother of the scientist Dahlia (Dzhuka) was the daughter of a priest. The certificate of baptism of Nikola Tesla is written in Serbian Cyrillic. In the native village of Tesla Smiljan (near the Croatian city of Gospić) and its environs, the Croatian fascists in 1941-1945. 559 Serbs were killed.