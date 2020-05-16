New Normal: Air Travel only for those Fit to Fly, Limited Destinations, Self Check-In, Immunity Passes

By Claire Chretien – Life Site News –

A May 10 Forbes article describes future air travel as possibly consisting of “no cabin bags, no lounges, no automatic upgrades, face masks, surgical gloves, self-check-in, self-bag-drop-off, immunity passports, on-the-spot blood tests and sanitation disinfection tunnels ” (emphasis added).

“Digital technologies and automation will play a critical role in the future of air travel,” Forbes predicted. “The need to reduce ‘touchpoints’ at airports implies mandatory use of biometric boarding that allows passengers to board planes with only their face as a passport.”

- Advertisement -

“A number of airlines including British Airways, Qantas and EasyJet already are using the technology.”

Airports may use “thermal scanning to check crowds for fever-grade body temperatures.”

“In the short run, though, it’s expected that reduced passenger numbers and airlines traveling to a smaller pool of destinations may reduce delays.”

“Only those ‘fit to fly’ will be allowed to enter,” predicts the airline strategy firm SimpliFlying, in a recent report, where it identifies more than 70 different areas in the passenger journey that “are expected to either change or to be introduced from scratch, including having bags ‘sanitagged’ after going through fogging, electrostatic or UV-disinfection to restore confidence in flying after COVID-19.”