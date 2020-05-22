MAJOR: Venezuela Detains Additional 66 Mercenaries of Failed Invasion
CARACAS – Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on Thursday that the law enforcement officers detained a total of 66 people involved in the recent botched invasion of Venezuela. In early May, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol stated an attempted maritime invasion by Colombian militants had been prevented as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats.
Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-terrorist operation. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, an employee of the Silvercorp USA private military company, announced during an interrogation that the group’s aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until President Nicolas Maduro would be flown to the United States.
“At the moment, 66 people involved in these events have been arrested and are under the rule of justice. Ninety-nine arrest warrants have been issued, of which 63 are still in the process of execution. Many of these people are outside the country between Colombia and the United States,” Saab noted in a televised interview.
The prosecutor general added that during 11 interrogations, an organization that was responsible for financing the logistics, catering and rental of training camps for mercenaries, had been established. Arrest warrants for the employees of the Futuro Presente Foundation have already been issued.
Last week, the Venezuelan Prosecutor-General’s Office issued arrest warrants for Jordan Goudreau, the CEO of the Silvercorp USA PMC (private military company), and 21 other people over their role in the recent unsuccessful invasion in the Latin American country.
To date, both the United States and neighboring Colombia have denied their role in the incident. However, the Deep State’s interest in staging a Bay of Pigs-esque or Bay of Tonkin-esque false flag event, which would give them an excuse to invade the country, is quite obvious to everyone except themselves, it seems.