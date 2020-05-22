MAJOR: Venezuela Detains Additional 66 Mercenaries of Failed Invasion

CARACAS – Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on Thursday that the law enforcement officers detained a total of 66 people involved in the recent botched invasion of Venezuela. In early May, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol stated an attempted maritime invasion by Colombian militants had been prevented as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats.

Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-terrorist operation. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, an employee of the Silvercorp USA private military company, announced during an interrogation that the group’s aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until President Nicolas Maduro would be flown to the United States.