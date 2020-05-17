MAJOR: Trump was Right – “Coronavirus Vaccine Not Needed” says former WHO brass Dr. Sikora

LONDON – In a major development surrounding the controversy over the balance between civil liberties and government mandate, Dr. Karol Sikoro, former Chief of the Cancer Program of the World Health Organisation has claimed today (May 17th) that Coronavirus is very likely to “burn out naturally” so a vaccine is “no longer needed”, as the Government announces it is dedicating more than £90m to a dedicated inoculation development centre.

Professor Karol Sikora, an oncologist and chief medical officer at Rutherford Health, said it is likely the British public has more immunity than previously thought and Covid-19 could end up “petering out by itself”.

Writing on social media he explained: “There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed.

“We are seeing a roughly similar pattern everywhere – I suspect we have more immunity than estimated.” “We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself.”

There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed. We are seeing a roughly similar pattern everywhere – I suspect we have more immunity than estimated. We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself. — Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) May 16, 2020

Dr. Sikora’s comments on social media mirror those of U.S President Donald Trump in a press conference on May 8th, 2020 when he said:

‘Well I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests, this is gonna go away without a vaccine’

– inferring perhaps that he felt that the covid-19 tests were also unnecessary.

Dr. Sikora also found himself at odds with UK policy at the end of April, when he notably said:

- Advertisement -

“Britain should begin easing the lockdown from next Monday then reopen pubs and schools by the end of May if there is no new large spike of coronavirus cases”.

In that reportage we read:

Downing Street has been playing down suggestions of any easing of the lockdown measures put in place by the Prime Minister on March 23. But Boris Johnson is thought to be assessing options on loosening some of the strict measures, which could include letting family and friends mix in ‘bubbles’ of 10 people rather than just households.

But why let a perfectly good disaster go to waste, when private companies stand to profit billions from creating a vaccine which government will require nearly all to receive?

Making sure business will come out on top from the pandemic, Business Secretary Alok Sharma today (Sunday) announced the Government is investing £93 million in the construction of the UK’s first dedicated Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC).

They are hoping that this is ready by summer 2021 – 12 months ahead of their previous arbitrarily derived schedule. Government has committed at least £38 million to go towards creating a rapid development unit to ensure a ‘successful’ vaccine can be produced quickly.

But there are no accounts of successful coronavirus vaccines in history, because similarly to the common cold and influenza, it mutates. Moreover, a particular feature of coronavirus is that past attempts to create a vaccine have ended in a worse scenario known as “vaccine interference.” In this scenario, while subjects given a vaccine for coronavirus were immunized from that strain, they were more likely to suffer complications, including death, once later exposed to wild (i.e. mutated) forms of the coronovirus.

Such a problem of “vaccine interference” was thoroughly described in scientific peer review literature titled Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season.

Despite that checkered history, the Government said the VMIC could make enough vaccine to serve all the UK within six months.

Mr. Sharma said we need to be ready to “manufacture a vaccine by the millions” when the breakthrough comes, and this funding will help make that happen

The VMIC’s chief executive, Dr Matthew Duchars, added:

“This investment will rapidly accelerate the construction of the facility, enabling us to bring it online a year sooner.”

“In addition, the capacity will be significantly increased, so that enough vaccines could be made for everyone in the UK within a matter of months of opening.”