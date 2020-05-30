MAJOR: Trump Finalizes End of US Relationship with Corrupt WHO – VIDEO

May 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump announced today that the US will cut ties with the World Health Organization (WHO) which has been under heavy criticism for the way it handled the coronavirus as well as for it being strongly influenced by China.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said.

Trump also challenged China for the way it handled the problem with the coronavirus, CNBC reported.

“The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency. Why is it that China shut off infected people from Wuhan to all other parts of China?” he asked. “It didn’t go to Beijing,” the President added, “it went nowhere else, but they allowed them to freely travel throughout the world, including Europe and the United States.”

Trump said Friday that the WHO “failed to make the requested greatly needed reform” and the U.S. “will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

- Advertisement -

LifeSite reported on May 19 on a letter by President Trump announcing that he temporarily halted funding for the WHO already on April 14.

This temporary suspension of the more than $400 million which the United States sends the United Nations entity every year was related to a review of its “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Trump then also announced that he might very well withdraw altogether membership from the WHO. He wrote April 14 in a letter to WHO general-director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that if the WHO “does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization.”

“The World Health Organization has repeatedly made claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading,” the President stated. He accused the WHO of not passing on important medical findings that would have helped to constrain the spread of the virus early on. “Throughout this crisis,” he added, “the World Health Organization has been curiously insistent on praising China for its alleged ‘transparency.’”

Many conservative Americans have welcomed Trump’s criticism of the WHO. The organization has a well-know anti-life and anti-family agenda. It heavily promotes abortion and contraception throughout the world. During the coronacrisis, the WHO declared abortion to be “essential.”

Steve Mosher, the head of the Population Research Institute and a China expert, has long pointed to the close connection between the WHO and Communist China which constantly violates human rights and is following a very strict population control. He recently pointed out that Ghebreyesus and his senior adviser, Dr. Bruce Aylward, have been “carrying water” for the Chinese regime, from backing claims that the virus didn’t originate in China to praising the regime’s handling of the outbreak.