MAJOR: Iraqi Forces Destroy 6 ISIS Hideouts in Iraq, Discover Deep State Involvement

BAGHDAD – In a successful operation against ISIS in Diyali province on Tuesday, Iraqi Shia militias discovered and annihilated terrorist 6 bases and managed to kill 4 of them, the Arabic-language al-Akhbariyeh news website quoted a security source in eastern Iraq.

The report states that the security and intelligence forces in cooperation with counterterrorism units in Diyali province found and destroyed 6 hideouts of the ISIS terrorists in the Wadi al-Thalab region and killed four of them.

In another development on Tuesday, the brigade 23 of Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces) engaged in clashes with the ISIS terrorists in the al-Azim region, killing a number of them near the village of Albu Mare’i.