Luc Montagnier, the Revival of Optical Biophysics and the Clash of the ‘Two Sciences’

In a previous paper entitled ‘Big Pharma Beware: Dr. Montagnier Shines New Light on Covid-19 and the Future of Medicine’, I elaborated upon the powerful intervention of the Nobel Prize winning virologist Dr. Luc Montagnier. In that location, I covered the reasonability of Montagnier’s theory of the laboratory origin COVID-19 and I discussed my reasons why his China-origin hypothesis is both naive and potentially dangerous. For anyone who wishes to fully appreciate reading this article, then I recommend either first reviewing my previous report OR watch the 2014 documentary ‘Water Memory’.

In this sequel, I would like to tackle a different aspect of Montagnier’s intervention, which has gone un-noticed and under-appreciated by too many analysts. Even though this fact has been un-noticed by so many, I believe that understanding the historical current in science which has evolved in opposition to the materialist approach to chemistry, nature and health is not only extremely important, but actually gives us the greatest insights into the nature of Montagnier’s discoveries into the electromagnetic properties of life, and even the deeper nature of empire which has distorted so much of human history.

As an existential fight wages between the political paradigms (aka: win-win/multi-polar vs win-lose uni-polar), it is my intention to take a moment to revisit some forgotten science history in order to properly appreciate the potential for an age of inspiring breakthroughs which is at humanity’s fingertips.

The Long Wave of Discovery (and the Clash of Two Sciences)

Montagnier’s 2008-2020 discoveries in water memory and the field of electromagnetic wave emissions from DNA which I outlined in my previous article is merely a shadow of a much larger clash within western science itself.

While many people think simplistically that there is one singular branch of science from Galileo to Descartes to Newton to the present, the reality upon closer inspection shows us that there are actually two opposing paradigms- one of which has been obscured systematically by politically-motivated witch hunts since even before the days of Huxley’s X Club and the 1869 founding of Nature Magazine.

In opposition to the materialist tradition which has attempted to impose “material causes” onto natural phenomena, the more potent school of optical biophysics embodied by Montagnier was set into motion by none other than Louis Pasteur. Although famous for his insight into vaccinations, the bacterial theory of disease and the heating process that bears his name, Pasteur’s earlier revolutionary work was shaped by discoveries into the optical properties of life and the handedness phenomena of life. In short, Pasteur discovered that solutions which had organic material dissolved within them had the incredible property of rotating polarized light to the “left” while liquid solutions devoid of organic material did not hold that capability. This story was told beautifully in the 2010 docu-drama ‘The Space of Life’.

In an 1870 letter, Pasteur described his cosmological insight into the dissymmetrical property of life to a friend Jules Raulin stating:

“You know that I believe that there is a cosmic dissymmetric influence which presides constantly and naturally over the molecular organization of principles immediately essential to life; and that, in consequence of this, the species of the three kingdoms, by their structure, by their form, by the disposition of their tissues, have a definite relation to the movements of the universe. For many of those species, if not for all, the Sun is the primum movens of nutrition; but I believe in another influence which would affect the whole organization [geometry], for it would be the cause of the molecular dissymmetry proper to the chemical components of life. I want by experiment to grasp a few indications as to the nature of this great cosmic dissymmetrical influence. It must, it may be electricity, magnetism…”

This left handed property to life still confounds astrobiologists over a century later.

With the mysterious 1906 death of Pierre Curie whom had advanced upon Pasteur’s research, and as World War I derailed this course of investigation (many of the brightest young minds of Europe were sent into a four year meat grinder of trench warfare), the baton was dropped in Europe, only to be taken up again by two Russian-Ukrainian scientists who worked together closely at the University of Crimea: Vladimir Vernadsky (father of Russian atomic science and the founder of the school of biogeochemistry 1863-1945) and his friend Alexander Gurwitsch (1874-1954).

Vernadsky Revives Pasteur’s Insight

Vernadsky used Pasteur’s work extensively in his own construction of the biosphere and always made a point that the electromagnetic properties of life were the driving force of biochemistry. Going further than anyone alive to define the mechanisms of the biosphere, Vernadsky explained that the true scientist must not start with individual organisms and “work from the bottom up” as too many radical Darwinians were apt to do, but rather start, as Louis Pasteur had beforehand, with the galaxy and an awareness of the driving force of electromagnetic/cosmic radiations which shape the directed flow of biospheric evolution.

In his 1926 book the Biosphere, Vernadsky began his description of the biosphere with the following remarks:

“The biosphere may be regarded as a region of transformers that convert cosmic radiations into active energy in electrical, chemical, mechanical, thermal, and other forms. Radiations from all stars enter the biosphere, but we catch and perceive only an insignificant part of the total. The existence of radiation originating in the most distant regions of the cosmos cannot be doubted. Stars and nebulae are constantly emitting specific radiations, and everything suggests that the penetrating radiation discovered in the upper regions of the atmosphere by Hess originates beyond the limits of the solar system, perhaps in the Milky Way, in nebulae, or in stars.”

While Vernadsky spent his life focusing upon the macro-states of the biosphere, and how it interacted with the lithosphere and noosphere (the nested domains of non-life, life and creative reason) organized within arrays of magnetic fields moderating the flux of cosmic radiation through the universe, his colleague Gurwitsch focused upon the intersection of light and magnetic fields within the micro-states of living cells.

Alexander Gurwitch’s Mitogenic Radiation

Describing his discovery in a 2011 study on Cosmic Bio-Radiation, researcher Cody Jones described Gurwitsch’s basic insight:

“Gurwitsch developed three nested levels of field structures, arranged according to complexity and spatial extent, ranging from the molecular (molecular constellations), to the cellular (relations among cells), to the organismic levels (the different organs and systems that constitute a single organism). Each nested field could be described in terms of different mechanisms as to how the morphology advanced for any particular structure, yet they were all unified towards the realization of a definite future state of existence.”

Gurwitsch first revolutionized life sciences by shaping an elegant experiment which demonstrated that cells emit weak bursts of ultraviolet light as they went through mitosis. To prove his theory, Gurwitsch set up two onion roots growing in perpendicular directions and found that the higher rates of light emissions which occurred on the newer tip of the roots induced cell growth of 30-40% when brought into proximity of an older onion root. Although no instruments sensitive enough to pick up these ultra-weak frequencies existed during his lifetime, Gurwitsch demonstrated that light from the ultraviolet spectrum must be generated from new cells by separating the old and new onion roots by various types of lenses which blocked out different parts of the spectrum and found that only when UV light was blocked did the effect of 30% cell growth increase come to an end. Gurwitsch called this “Mitogenic Radiation”.

While Gurwitsch was ostracised by the scientific establishment during his life, technologies arose among the astrophysics community in the 1950s which permitted scientists to measure extremely weak light frequencies in the range of Gurwitsch’s mitogenic radiation (obviously useful for picking up faint signals from other galaxies in deep space). When teams of Italian astronomers applied their equipment to organic material, Gurwitsch’s discovery was verified experimentally for the first time.

One would have thought such a discovery would have revolutionised all of biology, medicine and life sciences on the spot- however after a brief spike in interest, the discovery was soon forgotten and relegated to a “negligible” secondary feature of life which had no causal role to play in any of the mechanics or behaviour of organic activity. The materialists and reductionists who wished to maintain that all life was merely the sum of parts won the day.

Then another biophysicist named Fritz-Albert Popp arose onto the scene.

Fritz Popp’s Biophotonic Discoveries

During the 1970s, Popp was a cancer researcher trying to figure out why only one of the two isomers of Benzpyrene caused cancer. An isomer is sometimes known as a mirror image configuration of a molecule which are chemically identical, yet whose properties can differ vastly. Under the materialist/reductionist’s logic, there was no reason why one isomer (Benzpyrene 3,4) which is found in cigarettes and tar would induce cancer growth in lung tissue while another isomer (Benzpyrene 1,2) would be completely benign.

After discovering the work of Gurwitsch, Dr. Popp began measuring the ultra-weak light emissions from the Benzpyrene molecules and their effects upon cell growth in liver tissues and found that the extremely high light absorption/emission properties of Benzpyrene 3,4 were the cause of the disharmony of cell regulation. Measuring the photon activity from cancerous vs healthy liver cell growth is a striking way to clearly see that cancerous growth coincides with exponential photon emissions while healthy liver photon emissions are very stable.

Over the course of his highly productive lifetime, Dr. Popp discovered that these light emissions occurred at different wavelengths according to the cell types, function and species. When Popp brought two biological samples into proximity, things became additionally interesting as the “rhythm” of their photon emissions synchronized beautifully when close together and fell out of sync when separated. This was outlined in his paper On the Coherence of Biophotons.

Describing the clinical application of these discoveries, Dr. Popp stated:

“Light can initiate, or arrest, cascade-like reactions in the cells, and that genetic cellular damage can be virtually repaired, within hours, by faint beams of light. We are still on the threshold of fully understanding the complex relationship between light and life, but we can now say, emphatically that the function of our entire metabolism is dependent on light.”

Popp’s discoveries amplify those of the great Russian scientist A.B. Burlakov who found that the ultra weak light emissions emanating from two sets of fertilised fish eggs separated by a glass demonstrated a powerful harmonizing effect. If one set of eggs were older, then the younger eggs would mature and develop much faster if brought into proximity. However if the age difference between the two sets were too great, then the scientist found that the younger set would see a higher rate of death, deformities and retardation of development.

This mode of thinking about life has the mind of the scientist approach life in a manner more in common with a musician tuning his instrument to an orchestra or a conductor holding multiple sound waves in his mind simultaneously as a whole musical idea which is greater than simply the sum of its parts. It is a much more natural and effective mode of thinking than the materialist/reductionist approach today dominant across most western universities that treats the organism like a machine and the whole as a sum of chemical parts.

A fuller sweep of these discoveries was presented in a 2013 lecture presented by this author, which can be viewed in full here:

The Real Nature of Today’s Fight

Today, the world is being shaped by political forces representing the two opposing currents of science. It may surprise you, dear reader to discover that just one week after Montagnier’s original remarks on the lab origin hypothesis of covid-19 and his calls for a crash program into electromagnetic wavelength therapy, American President Donald Trump announced his support of such lines of research on April 23rd.

Speaking to Bill Bryan (head of the science and technology division of the Department of Homeland Security), Trump said:

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous … whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you are going to test it… And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you are going to test it.”

While the mainstream press attacked the President for his supposedly ignorant statements, only those who seriously took the time to research the discoveries by Dr. Luc Montagnier (or the broader school of optical biophysics championed by great men like Louis Pasteur, Alexander Gurwitsch, Vladimir Vernadsky, A.B. Burlakov and Fritz-Albert Popp) could possibly understand the importance of Trump’s remarks and the new age of medicine and creative breakthroughs in science which the Multi-polar alliance might unleash upon the future.

In our third installment, we will dig more deeply into the historic suppression of science with a focus upon the creation of Nature Magazine from the bowels of T.H Huxley’s X Club and the Malthusian Revolution in Science of 1864.

