Liquidity to Infinity – MMT and Anarchy in the USSA

By Steve Brown for FRN –

Biden. Corona. ‘Trump 2020’ aka ‘Kushner 2020’. States make up unconstitutional rules while corporations do anything to protect their bottom line. Bill Gates appears telling us we must not attempt to live like Bill Gates. Modern Monetary Theory is announced to the joy of all. America’s number one avowed ally — at least according to America — has an indicted criminal as its head who publicly mocks the law to the joy of all. Meanwhile an equally corrupt US Central Government colludes with highly-criminalized banks and mega-corporations.

More? The false paradigm of left-wing vs right wing is touted by all pundits and everyone avoids the topic of the socialist elephant in the room, including the people who scream for it when disaster befalls. To cap all, America and the west have adopted anarchy for debt as the mandate for US foreign policy so long as King Dollar may be maintained, and infinitely issued.

Despite a setback at the onset of this contagion, Wall Street rockets ever higher daily, gamed by the Prince of Darkness, Chairman Powell, and a US central bank so corrupt that the corrupt central government and US Treasury have prevailed to dump the stench of Modern Monetary Theory on us all. It’s a public so clueless in their obsession with Povich and Springer they have no idea “Federal Reserve Note” is printed at the top of every immoral and amoral cash note in their pocket book or wallet.

It’s a US history where the demise of manufacturing — except for food production and weaponry — means the lucky ones have jobs as parasites in finance or trade, while others serve in IT or usually the military. And that military service is key and by design. The knock-on of US military adventure has continued apace since 911, and particularly since the Wicked Witch of the West’s ‘Arab Nightmare’ in 2011. It’s the foreign policy of chaos Pepe Escobar labeled so succinctly.

Now Donald ‘Jared’ Trump gloats about the ‘strong dollar’ an illusion to whit we will defer below. Meanwhile the poor and impoverished of the world lend so that Bill Gates and Bezos may lavishly spend. Those who don’t play America’s vile game are forced to suffer. One minor relief is that the Russians are no longer purported to be hacking the US…! — at least for now.

A dark picture you say? Even so, the above is not the definition of anarchy that anarchists or minarchists ever anticipated.

- Advertisement -

In An Exit Strategy to Nowhere we examined a potential scenario for winding down the contagion crisis — where the contagion appears to be an appearance of the fourth kind . However when the US cannot extricate itself from Afghanistan or Syria, the US is clearly unable to deal with a complex domestic issue such as a health crisis too. Since we are considered to be cattle – or at least sheep – why not let herd immunity play out? Apparently the public has already made that decision.

Ironically, a reticent China (alleged to be the source of the contagion!) may be forced to join the game for hegemony. China has always resisted that call. But Jared Trump’s heckling of China is not the only game in town.

The conflicts in Syria, Libya, and Yemen have become ever more complex to a point where alliances may shift almost daily. The participation of Turkey, Egypt, and to some extent Algeria in these shifting alliances is underscored by the double-dealing of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Eventually the game of musical chairs must stop. Does Mike Pompeo have any idea when? Of course not, because the US keeps it all going to profit its weapons industry.

Against this backdrop, instability in oil markets and its impact on US dollar trading (especially Eurodollar trades) is only fueled by the US central bank’s ability to print (issue currency). At what point will the debt-to-GDP ratio flash so red that even gamed Wall Street banks and their debauched criminalized traders can no longer ignore the reality? As always, this author suspects the key indicator will be gold and not BTC.

But still, that does not give us a view to the future. What happens when at least twenty percent of the US labor force is unemployed? Will they go back to work when conditions ease? I’d suspect not. What happens when those tax receipts across the board fall by at least ten percent this year? What happens when an economy run on air (credit) finds its creditee bankrupt? What happens when free governmental hand-outs cause folks not to work at all?

The answer, right now, is that a fully criminally complicit US central bank will continue to provide liquidity to infinity, as Modern Monetary Theory so mandates. And think of this. Corporations and Dealer Banks will of course support the system. But what happens when even the broke consumer is made minimally liquid but refuses to spend? There is the rub. Check out the chart: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2V If I may make any prediction, the direction of that chart is not going to change. And that is a massive challenge for Mr Mnuchin and his henchmen…

To conclude – and this is not a cop out – we just don’t know. This has never happened before. Not even in the previous US financial collapse of 2008-2009. It’s likely Steve Mnuchin does not know what’s next either, to say the least. His only tool is to create currency via his lackey Powell with its value determined only by governmental decree. That’s never ever worked before. Will it work now? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile hang on for the ride, because it’s going to get rough, real rough. Where this rocky winding desert trail will take us as it narrows, strewn with boulders, will be the ultimate challenge even for the hardiest 4×4, currency winch and all.

– Steve Brown