Joe Rogan: Covid-19 and Vitamin D – Watch the Show that forced Rogan to leave YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Last week the world’s number one YouTuber and talk show host Joe Rogan announced his departure from the highly censored Alphabet (Google) owned platform. The real reason for his departure appears to have been his defiance of government-corporate orders to conceal from the public something uncontroversial and known for several generations until now: that Vitamin D and C are good for health and can prevent the onset of symptoms associated with communicable diseases or other injury to the organism.

Users of social media platform have looked on in bewilderment as stories they share talking about Vitamin C and D are labelled with ‘Fake News’ warnings. These typically accompany twisted rebuttals of the original claim, such as saying that Vitamin D is not a vaccine against coronavirus – a claim that was never made.

Below is the interview that probably did him in. This comes on the heels of an announcement over a month ago that while he was a Bernie Sanders supporter, he would probably vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden. This is also against YouTube rules for the platforms high-ranked stars with a large social media following as influencers.

After years of building itself as a brand to ‘broadcast yourself’, the YouTube platform made an apparently suicidal move paralleling those of Facebook, to dedicate itself to promoting legacy media brands controlled by the Deep State. This entirely ignored why billions of online denizens worldwide had turned to YouTube as a source of alternative media, news and opinions.

This much is widely understood. But in recent weeks, YouTubers have faced a slew of hits, strikes, and warnings from YouTube that they had better follow the party line on Covid-19. For reasons FRN has explained, MSM and governments have become science deniers and science suppressors, censoring expert voices from the medical community who have simply restated what only yesterday was understood by all – that Vitamin C and D are essentially immune boosters.

YouTube’s censorship backfired, with Rogan announcing a $100 million contract with Spotify, a move that increased Spotify’s worth by billions of dollars. This is what happens when companies are controlled by the deep state and place ombudsmen and bureaucratic police agent yes-men, where entrepreneurial visionaries need only apply.