Is it Time to Launch an Investigation into the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for 201 Crimes Against Humanity?

By Robert Bridge – Occasionally, humanity is confronted with a series of events, oftentimes accompanied with tremendous human suffering, that appear to be so intricately linked and coordinated that to explain them as mere coincidence or conspiracy theory is not only reckless, but potentially criminal in itself.

This month a petition was drafted for the federal government to call on Congress to investigate the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for “medical malpractice & crimes against humanity.”

“As we look at events surrounding the ‘COVID-19 pandemic,” the appeal reads, “various questions remain unanswered.”

“On Oct. 18th of 2019, only weeks prior to ground zero being declared in Wuhan, China, two major events took place. One is ‘Event 201,’ the other is the ‘Military World Games,’ held in none other than Wuhan. Since then a worldwide push for vaccines & biometric tracking has been initiated.”

Already the petition has received over 450,000 signatures, far surpassing the 100,000 need for the president to take action on the issue.

Although many people may have heard about Event 201, they may not be familiar with all of its details. Thus, it is crucial to examine what exactly took place at the event to see if there are any grounds for this public call for an investigation.

Event 201

On October 18, 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, an exercise that entailed a simulated outbreak of a coronavirus “transmitted from bats to people that eventually becomes…transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic.” Sound familiar? Well, the similarities between the simulated event and our present grim reality do not end there.

When, exactly, did Bill Gates turn on America? — Hell On Wheels (@Colt_45_Outlaw) April 27, 2020

During the three-and-a-half-hour event, 15 representatives from the world of business, government, and public health were tasked with battling against the fictional outbreak, dubbed CAPS, which goes on to kill 65 million people worldwide over a period of 18 months. Here is what we are told about this fictional bug: the disease is transmissible by people with mild symptoms; there is no possibility of a vaccine being available in the first year; there is an antiviral drug that can help the sick but not significantly limit spread of the disease. Again, those are nearly the exact set of real circumstances the global community is presently confronting with Covis-19. But wait, it gets better.

The exercise even had its very own ‘fake news’ channel, dubbed GNN, reporting on the minute-by-minute battle against the fictitious outbreak. An Asian-looking news anchor, Chen Huang, provides the following details on the pandemic. Keep in mind, all of this is being acted out 2 months before the real virus makes landfall.

“Public health agencies have issued travel advisories, while some countries have banned travel from the worst affected areas,” Huang reported, with a gleam in her eye. “As a result, the travel industry is taking a huge hit; travel bookings are down 45% and many flights have been cancelled…

“A ripple effect is racing through the service sector,” she said, a comment that probably made the crypto-currency community take note. “Governments that rely on travel and tourism as a large part of their economies are being hit particularly hard.”

If Huang only knew the half of it.

Next, the video returns to the closed door discussion group, as an ominous large-cap headline appears on the screen that reads: ‘TRAVEL AND TRADE RESTRICTIONS ARE HAVING PROFOUND ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES’

Tom Inglesby from John Hopkins University seemed to be staring into a crystal ball when he asked: “How should national leaders, businesses and international organizations balance the risk of worsening disease that will be caused by the continual movement of people around the world against the risk of profound economic consequence of travel and trade bans?”

Martin Knuchel, crisis manager from Lufthansa Airlines was no less prophetic, using the very same terminology being employed today with regards to “essential” and “non-essential” businesses.

“What is essential or non-essential travel, we have to clarify this,” Knuchel stated. “Otherwise, if we go down to 20% bookings over a short period, the company will run down, that’s a fact.”

Currently, Lufthansa has been forced to idle more than 90% of its fleet since the (real) coronavirus outbreak began in late December 2019.

And then there was Christopher Elias, the smooth-talking head of the Global Development Division of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, discussing the need to secure the supply chains amid the pandemic.

“There’s a whole complex set of issues in a highly interdependent world on supply chains that are ‘just in time’,” Elias warned. “We need to think about how much flex there is in that just in time supply chain system and make sure it keeps running.”

Well, wouldn’t you know it? Just this week, Tyson Foods, one of the nation’s biggest meat processors, took out a full page ad in the New York Times in which it warned “the food supply chain is breaking.”

“The food supply chain is breaking,” Tyson Foods warns in a full page ad in NYT today pic.twitter.com/5cyusH6L9V — Ana Swanson (@AnaSwanson) April 26, 2020

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close…millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” John Tyson, Chairman of the Board of Tyson Foods, wrote. “As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”

But we’ve only just begun to enter the twilight zone.

At this point, the exercise is interrupted once again by Chen Huang of GNN for some commentary from ‘David Gamble’, a disagreeable economist with an unfortunate name who represents the world of finance, and Dr. Juan Perez, a more photogenic spokesperson for the world of medicine.

In this fake interview, Gamble opens by asking: “What exactly are the risks and benefits of slowing air travel, of staying home from work, closing schools, disrupting supply chains…and interfering with our reliable channels of communication and news.”

“When this is all over, some families, some cities, will have suffered more from our intervention than from CAPS,” he predicts, again, with incredible foresight of things to come.

In response to Gamble, Dr. Perez says: “Our response should aim to protect every life we can,” a statement few could disagree with. When Gamble retorts by suggesting that those lofty goals must be accomplished by protecting jobs and critical industries, Perez responds with this astounding remark: “As a physician, I am comfortable saying that our health response to CAPS cannot afford to wait for an incredibly complex debate about…history’s most expensive economic bailout.”

Incredibly, the actor physician parrots the very same stance that has been taken by governments around the world: ‘Let’s not endanger a single life, but rather keep everyone at home as we shut down the bulk of the global economy, which may or may not be rescued by a bailout.’ The scripted comment by the fake doctor makes it seem as though the health of the global economy has no connection to the health and well-being of people the world over. Nothing could be further removed from the truth.

At this point, it needs to be asked: what are the chances that an exercise simulating the outbreak of a global pandemic not only happens just weeks before the real event, but predicts its main features, which include the shutdown of businesses and schools worldwide, the loss of supply chains, as well as the most expensive bailout in history, among other things? At what point does the line separating fact from fiction, truth from lies become so blurred that it demands a criminal investigation?

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the host of the incredibly visionary exercise, may have been entertaining similar questions when it released a statement on the shocking array of coincidences, saying: “Recently, the Center for Health Security has received questions about whether that pandemic exercise predicted the current novel coronavirus outbreak in China. To be clear, the Center for Health Security and partners did not make a prediction during our tabletop exercise. For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction.”

Military World Games, Wuhan

As it turned out, on October 18, the very same day that Event 201 was being carried out in New York City, the Military World Games kicked off in Wuhan, China, which was reportedly ground zero for the outbreak of Covid-19.

The 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games were hosted from Oct. 18 to 27, 2019 in Wuhan, capital city of central China’s Hubei Province. It was the first international military sporting competition to be held in China, with nearly 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries competing in 27 sports.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, conspiracy theories popped up like mushrooms after a summer rain. Chinese newspapers began floating the idea that U.S. athletes competing in the games had unleashed the deadly virus while in Wuhan. The theories point to two things: the lackluster performance by the U.S. athletes, thus proving, according to some Chinese commentators, they were not sent to Wuhan for their physical prowess but rather for something more sinister. Second, their living quarters were close to the Huanan Seafood Market, where the first cluster of Covid-19 was detected on Dec. 31, 2019.

So what is the connection to Bill Gates, who was certainly not participating in the Wuhan military games to shield more nefarious actions? On the surface, absolutely nothing. Yet for a philanthropist whose name is connected to nearly every major pharmaceutical company, and dozens of research groups, connections are bound to be made that may mean nothing. At the very least, however, they are worthy of attention.

For example, how many people know that there is a patent for the coronavirus? It is owned by The Pirbright Institute, a biological research organization based in Surrey, England. The institute is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It’s important to note, however, that the coronavirus is the generic name for a group of related RNA viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, these viruses cause respiratory tract infections that even include some cases of the common cold. Then there are the more lethal strains, like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19, for which The Pirbright Institute, one of many organizations looking to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, does not hold a patent.

“The Institute was granted a patent in 2018 which covers the development of an attenuated (weakened) form of the coronavirus that could potentially be used as a vaccine to prevent respiratory diseases in birds, including IBV, and other animals,” a representative from the Pirbright Institute told USA TODAY.

One more note on Wuhan. Less than one month after Event 201, and less than a month before the outbreak of Covid-19, Bill Gates appeared in the Netflix series ‘Explained’ with a documentary entitled, ‘The Next Pandemic.’ In it, the Microsoft co-founder warned that a pandemic could emerge from one of China’s many ‘wet markets,’ where shoppers can choose from a wide variety of live fish and animal products.

In 2015, Gates also did a TED talk where he warned that the next catastrophe would not come from missiles, but rather microbes.

So if Bill Gates seems to have the best interests of the world at heart, why is he so mistrusted?

Why can’t we trust Bill?

On March 13, Bill Gates announced he was stepping down from the board of Microsoft Corp., the company he co-founded in 1975, to devote more time to philanthropy.

Digitally tracking Americans’ every move has been a dream of the globalists for years. This health crisis is the perfect vehicle for them to push this. https://t.co/nkc0mSrM9u — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 7, 2020

Since then, this technocrat in a wool sweater, who seems to be trying to channel the trust and tenderness of a Fred Rogers, regularly addresses prison planet from his mainstream media soapbox about how he is now devoted to making “vaccines in large quantities.” And, despite having neither scientific credentials nor an elected political post, Gates nevertheless has warned that mass gatherings “may not come back at all” without a vaccine.

Apparently the time-honored biological function known as ‘herd immunity,’ which has worked fine for millennia against disease, is now considered out of fashion. Is that because it costs absolutely nothing, least of all in terms of our freedom and liberty? But I digress.

Isn’t it crazy how “social distance for two weeks so our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed” evolved into “social distance til 2022 until a vaccine is developed…” — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 26, 2020

Here is Gates lecturing in the Washington Post on April 1st: “The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere. Until the case numbers start to go down across America — which could take 10 weeks or more — no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown. Any confusion about this point will only extend the economic pain, raise the odds that the virus will return, and cause more deaths.”

Needless to say, such non-professional advice is infuriating many Americans as opportunistic officials reveal their authoritarian impulses, unleashing a number of draconian lock-down orders, from prohibiting the mowing of lawns to banning swimming at the beach to snitching on family, friends and strangers for breaking with social-distancing decorum.

So what do real doctors say about the coronavirus and the lockdown orders, which threaten to trigger a global depression? Many are totally dumbfounded by the decision. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Eran Bendavid and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professors of medicine at Standford University expressed strong reservations over the lockdown, pointing to “deeply flawed” mortality projections rates for COVID-19.

“Fear of Covid-19 is based on its high estimated case fatality rate—2% to 4% of people with confirmed Covid-19 have died, according to the World Health Organization and others,” Bendavid and Bhattacharya explained in their article, dated March 24. “So if 100 million Americans ultimately get the disease, two million to four million could die. We believe that estimate is deeply flawed. The true fatality rate is the portion of those infected who die, not the deaths from identified positive cases.”

In a new interview, Bill Gates authoritatively states that mass public gatherings will not come back “at all” until we have mass vaccination. Who made him king of the world? https://t.co/siW7bZ9yGc … pic.twitter.com/ivaCI8eAEl — Alternative News (@NewsAlternative) April 4, 2020

Not only does Bill Gates’ relentless push for a global vaccine against Covid-19 carry the scent of greed, especially when it is considered how heavily invested he is in its development, but the computer engineer turned ‘medical expert’ seems overly enthusiastic over vaccines that carry biometric surveillance technology.

While many people would probably have little qualms about rolling up their sleeve for a vaccination that protects them from a deadly virus, many would certainly question the added-on feature of tracking technology that would give the powers-that-be total control over every person.

Not only does Gates support the creation of a “national tracking system” to tag the infected, but Microsoft is among the founding members of ID2020, a San Francisco-based biometric company that recently announced it was undertaking a new project that involves the “exploration of multiple biometric identification technologies for infants” that is based on “infant immunization” and only uses the “most successful approaches”.

Can it get creepier than that? Unfortunately, yes it can.

Two weeks after Bill Gates left the board of Microsoft, the company received a patent for a ‘cryptocurrency system body activity data.’ Although the details on the technology are truly shocking the patent number also had conspiracy theorists in an uproar: WO2020060606. It didn’t take much for Internet sleuths, not to mention Bible enthusiasts, to say this stood for: ‘World Order 2020 666.’

Of all the millions of patent numbers that could have been used, why this one? As is the case with customized license plate numbers, did Gates personally request such a configuration that was bound to trigger fear and suspicion – in the middle of a pandemic, no less?

Although the cryptocurrency invention makes no specific mention of nanotechnology injected under the skin, possibly together with a vaccine, the opaque description doesn’t rule it out either: “The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified….”

Judging by this and other such activities on the part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it becomes easier to understand why so many people fear the very worst about their true goals. Whether that high level of distrust should translate into a federal investigation, that is a question best left to the reader to decide.