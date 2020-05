INTERVIEW: Can Dr. Judy Mikovits be Trusted? The Truth about her Arrest

One on One w/Dr. Judy Mikovits: Truth about her Arrest and the One Issue Media can’t “Debunk”

- Advertisement -

In this interview, journalist Ben Swann digs into the truth behind the arrest of Dr. Judy Mikovits. Legal documents discussed, the nature of her arrest, and how Tony Fauci in their plague of corruption ruined justice.