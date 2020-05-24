Trending

WATCH: Who Controls the Gates Family? Behind the Deep State

from Really Graceful

By Joaquin Flores
Really Graceful – In this video, I talk about how Starbucks, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Microsoft, and the Gates family are all tied to an elite, shadowy consulting firm. *These mini-documentaries are always completely sourced. Every fact or claim made is from what is considered a “reputable source”, and the links are always pinned as the top comment under video

