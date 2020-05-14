Trending

WATCH Heroic Syrian Villagers Block Another U.S Deep State Convoy

By Drago Bosnic
WASHINGTON, D.C./DAMASCUS – Another convoy of American occupation forces in northeastern Syria has been blocked by local residents. The incident comes amid the ongoing standoff between US occupation troops, regular Syrian Arab Army units, local residents and Kurdish militias in northeast Syria, home to the majority of Syria’s oil and gas reserves, which the US claims to be “securing” (another US euphemism which describes outright theft of another country’s resources).

