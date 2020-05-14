WASHINGTON, D.C./DAMASCUS – Another convoy of American occupation forces in northeastern Syria has been blocked by local residents. The incident comes amid the ongoing standoff between US occupation troops, regular Syrian Arab Army units, local residents and Kurdish militias in northeast Syria, home to the majority of Syria’s oil and gas reserves, which the US claims to be “securing” (another US euphemism which describes outright theft of another country’s resources).
Trending
- WATCH Heroic Syrian Villagers Block Another U.S Deep State Convoy
- COVER-UP PROOF: TED Talks Edited the Video of Gates Admission on Mandatory Digital Certificate
- Take Children from Parents? H.R 6666: Testing Reaching and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
- DEEP-STATE FOILED: Wisconsin Ends Covid-19 Tyranny – Supreme Court Tosses Lockdown Order
- Democrats Jacking-up C-19 Body-counts – Boston-Newark Megalopolis Death Certificate Agencies in Big Lie
- FLORES: Amazon Will Endorse Fake Labor Unionism to Back Google’s ‘Online-Election’ – A Color Revolution Against Trump
- Renown Virology Expert Dr. Greta Thunberg Scheduled to Lecture CNN Audience on Coronavirus
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2020-05-12
- COVID-19 Lockdown Main Reason Behind Massive Poverty, Crime Rise in London
- IRAQ: US Aircraft Continue Transfer of ISIS Terrorists From Syria to Iraq