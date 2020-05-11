Trending

Has Covid-19 Changed EVERYTHING? Front & Center #7

By Joaquin Flores
FRONT & CENTER # 7 – HAS COVID-19 CHANGED EVERYTHING?

 

In this special edition of F&C for CSS, Kirby and Flores exchange over how the Covid-19 pandemic has created a politics unseen before. Is this the new normal?

The subjects they dig into:

Are Educated Political Views So Great?

Liberal Ideas are Shattered by the Pandemic

Could America be ‘Tricked’ into a Weak Dollar?

America Needs to Change to Compete with China

Would Russia’s Strategy Work for the USA?

Russia’s Central Bank – Conspiracy or Rough Times?

Has Plague Changed People’s Political Beliefs?

Politics are Changing Due to the Coronavirus  ….    AND MUCH MUCH MORE

 

