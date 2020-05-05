Germany’s Plot Against Serbia Exposed: Education & Espionage

In the EU accession process absorbing the former socialist states of Eastern Europe, there is a ‘trick chapter’ that is opened, and immediately closed, as a mere formality. This is chapter 26 concerning “Culture and Education” wherein the rationale for this chapter as a formality only is:

“the area of culture and education entails no common EU alignment criteria and thus no closing benchmarks”

Setting culture aside, at first sight it should be a curious thing there would be no European Union benchmark for some conformity or demand of a certain educational values or standard. The raison d’être behind this curious omission should no doubt surprise (or discover denial in) those most concerned with education, more often surprise in the smaller community educator and more often denial in the academics at the national political level. The short explanation for this curious absence is, if there were a European Union standard with office and liaison to those political appointments assigned to educational values within the diverse nation-state governments, this would provide a tangible target that is undesirable to the Western European agenda in its drive to conform those states to a certain perspective; whilst noting social perspectives are a large part of the currency of the several intelligence agencies professional propagandists.

This brief intelligence assessment details the invisible (to most) subversion of education in Europe’s former socialist states, by external spy agencies, primarily the Germans, in their drive to rehabilitate image & gain influence.

Civil society ‘non governmental organizations’ (NGOs) have a long history as fronts through which various forms of espionage are carried out. Typically this sort of espionage is carried out with the employ of ‘cells’ within organizations where many or even most employees of the NGO are not privy to so much as understanding there is a clandestine organization deliberately embedded within their organization.

These non-governmental organizations operating out of Western Europe are a closely interwoven tapestry where all aspects of shaping the ‘political culture’ of former socialist states are carefully crafted to receive public support in the initiating nation-states via feedback loop where ‘cultivating’ and ‘shaping’ the foreign target is not the only objective; but also propagandizing the populations of the states where the social subversion originates from is also important in relation to targeting. The model for accomplishing this is Western Christianity’s history of evangelism; bringing the ‘good news’ (gospel) to the infidel is little different in the social psychology of Western Europe to ‘reforming’ the former socialist states.

Example of this can found in the German non-governmental organization N-OST [1], a media concern for ‘development of democratic media in Eastern Europe’ that ties to a veritable conglomerate of spy agency fronts including the CIA’s own National Endowment for Democracy, not only the German Foreign Ministry, but also notably the Konrad Adenauer Siftung, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union aligned political apparatus that trains and ‘rehabilitates’ the Nazi SS celebrating anti-Russian radicals who had overthrown the government of Ukraine in 2014. [2]

Adding to the insulation of the spy agency’s agenda is the practice of manipulating unsuspecting employees and the targets through the practice of empathy via socialization, and related educational ‘training’ that actually is manipulating psychology to ‘shape’ people’s sympathies via what could be called a ‘soft cultivating’ of prejudice. In spy parlance, this is cultivating agents (who do not have the faintest idea of what is happening to them) via false flag ‘sales.’ The point is, when you have shaped someone’s psychology to become a vehicle for your agenda in, for instance academia, you have the perfected ‘Manchurian Candidate’, whether a professor or administrator, shaped by the NGO into a working asset for the agency.

When the foreign interest has created enough of these mentalities within the state institutions, it becomes a self-replicating social organism that takes on a life of its own and over time becomes a growing talent pool from which, example given is universities rewriting history or other objectives are accomplished. By some point in this process, if all goes to plan, much of the core leadership in education at the top of the institution’s social structure will have become a foreign tool manipulating the state’s interests.

The most insidious (and important) of these NGOs are those concerning themselves with education, particularly targeting the universities’ students, where the more intelligent, but also impressionable, youth are subjected to influence and a legal form of bribery through scholarships and educational opportunities abroad where these future ‘hand-picked elites’ will learn to serve interests exterior to, and opposed to their own, national interest. You see these programs advertised via such mission statements as have been recently available via the Konrad Adenauer Siftung (KAS.)

“We cooperate with governmental institutions, political parties, civil society organizations and handpicked elites, building strong partnerships along the way. In particular we seek to intensify political cooperation in the area of development cooperation at the national and international levels on the foundations of our objectives and values” [3]

“In order to discuss important societal issues and to put them on the political agenda the KAS organizes conferences, panel discussions and lectures. In addition, we arrange seminars, workshops and simulation games to fulfil our aims regarding political education, consulting and training”

“The KAS .. works within a tightly knit network of institutional partners. Among them are the [parliament], the Presidential administration as well as .. political party structures, NGOs, universities and think tanks” [4]

These are carefully crafted ‘false-flag’ programs wherein the future intelligentsia of the targeted nation-state are carefully conformed to the cultural perspectives desired by initiating agencies or clandestine services.

For instance the Konrad Adenauer Siftung has had an office in Belgrade since 2001. By 2020, this organization has been cultivating academics in Serbia for nearly twenty years; where the KAS protege that graduated university in 2005 is possibly a 15 years career veteran of one or another state institution, political party, university academic or administrator. These are all people who’ve had their psychology and perspective ‘shaped’ to suit the Western Europe perspective with a ‘soft prejudice’ produced via appeal to the ‘sophistication’ and ‘superiority’ of the Western European educational model and extant universities where the Eastern European academic youth will be subverted to a point of view inimical to his or her national interest.

In short, this is a finessed form of seduction typical of clandestine services psychological operations playing on ego via flattery, spiced with opportunity, through, among other nominally ‘peer to peer’ associations, the supposed educator to educator peer relationship. The lie involved is simple; “this is good for humanity, it is good for your nation and it is good for your career.”

It is from within this carefully cultivated ‘talent pool’ of narcissism there will be assessments of individuals to determine who will best fit certain ‘gambits’ to be made in the subversion of the targeted larger society. Some will be prone to sincerely ‘believe’ in their ‘mission’ no matter symptoms indicating a converse circumstance in actuality (denial.) Others might demonstrate character weakness indicating opportunity to entrap the person with a bribe or other form of corruption and hold the potential for blackmail. Sex is a tried and true formula, especially recording encounters of the closet homosexual where opportunity to introduce one of these to sex with an underage partner is considered a ‘premium’ development of ‘talent.’ These will be the people afforded greater access to ‘power’, whether through invitation to diplomatic social events or other means.

These ‘premium assets’ will then be positioned as closely as possible to the apex of the political structures; but should not necessarily have to be, example given, a ‘minister’ or their direct assistants. It is sometimes preferred these positions of power be occupied by less intelligent (and intellectually insecure) political persons that can be influenced but are also expendable in case where if the desired outcome fails, the cultivated asset’s ability to influence remains intact and available for future chances.

In case where, for instance, the Serbian education minister becomes the target of the rank and file educators (teachers and lower level administrators) for some seeming incompetence such as historical revisionism in textbooks made available for purchase for use by the schools, taken together with the education system’s newly computerized administrative tools having been outsourced to foreign business, as is alleged to be the case in Serbia in the Spring of 2020 by the Union of Educators for the district of Moravicki Okrug, were the educators reasons for rebellion substantiated and the revolt to be successful with the education minister dismissed, actually what has happened is only one snake’s head has been cut off from what amounts to a Medusa; because the rebellious educators are looking vertically at a horizontal construction. For this fact, chances are very strong that any political appointment stepping into the ministry position as a replacement will become another manifestation of the same gorgon’s head.

Meanwhile, counter-intelligence will be mostly focused on military matters, in circumstance where education, although perhaps monitored for matters of classic espionage (spies), will be left largely alone to function ‘normally.’ Most of the cultivated agents in this sector are essentially ignorant of their own roles, and those which are blackmailed and/or willful traitors, will be perceived as a lesser threat where a cost analysis determines cleaning up and securing education would pay too great a price; because the accusations and resultant legal mechanisms that would see hysterical coverage by the Western propaganda machine will be cast in a light of ‘political persecutions’ subjecting the state to international prosecutions.

Essentially, what the Western world’s clandestine services have sorted is, a mostly legal method of shaping the future of states like Serbia; via influence in education with form of legal bribery through socialization, scholarships and ‘privileged’ other opportunities, cultivating perspectives in academia. The Russian method of dealing with circumstance of this nature has been, recently, to require foreign NGOs to register as agents and restrict their activities; even going so far as to ban some organizations. But Russia has no pretense of joining the EU and EU has little effective tools for coercion in Russia.

Insofar as historical revisionism, this will be on the plate in ever expanding menu of shaping the future perspective of Serbians; in which case it should be noted how historical revisionism is a mainstay of the Western European structure with short example of none other than Konrad Adenauer himself.

“The Dulles brothers were traitors” -USA Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg

Dwight Eisenhower’s Secretary of State (foreign minister) John Foster Dulles, and his brother, the longest ever serving Director of the CIA, Allen Dulles, were pre-world war (II) business partners with the 3rd Reich. [5]

In the immediate post war years, both were instrumental in rehabilitating many of the Reich’s worst war criminals, in partnership with the government of Konrad Adenauer. It was Allen Dulles’ CIA rescued as much as possible of the 3rd Reich’s Eastern Front intelligence apparatus and together with the hire of at least one hundred former SS and Gestapo officers, created ‘The Gehlen Organization’ (named after it’s commander, Reinhard Gehlen, Hitler’s anti-Soviet intelligence chief and a major war criminal) which was then gifted to Konrad Adenauer as Germany’s post war clandestine spy service or BND (Bundesnachrichtendienst.) [6] Konrad Adenauer himself was complicit in the pardon of convicted war criminal Alfred Krupp who had employed Gestapo supervised slave labor (mostly Russians) in his factories supplying the Nazi war machine. Krupp was released from prison and his personal fortune restored. [7]

“The chapter of collective guilt for militarists alongside activists and beneficiaries of the National Socialist regime must be ended, once and for all. I think we now need to finish with this sniffing out of Nazis” -Konrad Adenauer [8]

None of this is printed in the Western European history books, a case of historical revisionism concealing the counterfeit ‘rehabilitation’ of Nazis.

Incidental to this, ‘Ambassador’ Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, a former German clandestine spy services (BND) director & NATO’s current intelligence chief [9] is the son of Hitler’s last serving staff intelligence officer, Berndt Freytag von Loringhoven, [10] a more than ironic symbology where a context has been proposed, in online education provided by the Serbian state, that NATO is actually a ‘peace organization.’ [11]

“There is not the smallest reason for confounding nationalism, which is the desire of a people to be itself, with imperialism, which is the desire of a people to prevent other peoples from being themselves” -Cicily Isabel Fairfield

Despite Fairfield’s astute observation (in perhaps the greatest intelligence assessment ever written on the Balkans – Black Lamb & Grey Falcon) concerning the actual nature of nationalism, it is perfectly predictable that any attempts by Serbia’s educators and politicians to rectify this circumstance would be met by the imperial ambitions of the EU and NATO with propagandized accusations of ‘nationalism’, painting all Serbian patriots with a single brush via a word that has been weaponized, no matter the individual’s character. In other words, when trumpeting the word ‘nationalist’ while pointing a finger, the Western European propaganda machine sends the message to its own peoples ‘these Serbs are behaving as ugly baboons who deserve being put in their place’ or that is to say those closest to being the real Nazis, but concealing their own history & motivations, are calling Serbs Nazis.

“Give me the child until he is seven and I care not who has him thereafter” -Ignatius of Loyola

It follows, this statement alleged to have been made by the founder of the ‘educator’ Society of Jesuits, is of the utmost importance in the context of this circumstance. If Serbia, as has been planned for with a World Bank loan of fifty million euro, proceeds to make state education mandatory from the age of three years with the sort of outside ‘expertise’ noted in this assessment, the future capture of the nation-state by Western empire will have been made complete. Directly relevant to this, Serbia’s notable ability to produce genius will have been extinguished. In the educational model to now, where the child begins proper school at age 6-7 years, although certainly not available to all per family circumstance, there are those pre-school children who will explore and develop the mind in ways pointing to future creative genius that is exclusive to uniform education beginning at age three. The naturally endowed intelligence in a child provided daycare by the grandparents might, by chance, time to time, somehow resemble the method of Maria Montessori, or other natural development of a bright child’s mind, mapping the mind in manner opening doors to a future genius.

Finally, the coup de grâce over education in Serbia is already underway; where disciplinary method has been removed from the school’s power and the ‘liberal’ method allows disobedience & disrespect to disrupt the class, lessons, and quality of education, not only robbing the respectful students, but will drive out of the Serbian education system’s future many bright and devoted minds or those passionate professionals truly devoted to children.

