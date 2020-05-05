FORCED TO RESIGN: Corrupt Covid-19 Histrionic & UK Health Advisor Neil Ferguson Quits in Shame – Questions Linger

LONDON – Disgraced Professor Neil Ferguson, who received millions of pounds in grant money from Bill Gates, has resigned from the government’s scientific advisory group (SAGE) after alleged reports that he ‘broke coronavirus lockdown rules’. However, there may indeed be much more to the story.

The leading epidemiologist from Imperial College said he had made an “error of judgement” in a statement announcing his departure. As a prominent member of SAGE, his resignation represents a blow for the group and ministers he is ‘helping ‘guide policy around the pandemic.

“I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action,” he said.

“I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE.

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.

“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic.

“The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us.”

While SAGE has around 50 members, Professor Ferguson had become one of the most prominent after featuring in some of the the government’s regular coronavirus briefings.

He first made headlines in mid-March when an Imperial College study of which he was lead author warned 250,000 people could die if the UK did not enforce social-distancing measures. Interestingly, numerous government officials have also been seen ‘breaking quarantine’, without this sort of forced resignation.

This leads to reasonable suppositions that something else is afoot.

As John Rappoport reported, and published by FRN:

“Business Insider raises the level of shock even higher.”

“Ferguson co-founded the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, based at Imperial [College], in 2008. It is the leading body advising national governments on pathogen outbreaks.” “It gets tens of millions of dollars in annual funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and works with the UK National Health Service, the US Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), and is tasked with supplying the World Health Organization with ‘rapid analysis of urgent infectious disease problems’.”

This means that Mr. Ferguson was effectively on Bill Gates’ ‘payroll’. Given that most recent reports confirm that Gates’ backed beneficiary Moderna will be delivering the first untested vaccines, ‘expedited due to the situation’, it creates very serious questions of ulterior motives and a conflict of interest for forcing the UK into quarantine.

““Moderna Therapeutics’ research has considerable potential for the development of an effective prevention intervention for HIV, and potentially other infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the world’s poorest people.” – Trevor Mundel, president of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”