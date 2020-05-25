FAILURE: New Vaccine has only 50% to work because Virus is Disappearing says Bill Gates backed Oxford Group

LONDON – The Bill Gates backed Oxford Vaccine Group says that their new vaccine in trial has just a 50% chance of working. They claim this is because there are too few people in England who actually have the coronavirus, laments the institute’s director Professor Adrian Hill.

With the number of UK coronavirus cases dropping every day, there may not be enough people to test it on, according to the institute’s director Professor Adrian Hill. However, FRN previously covered an RFK Jr. report that the monkey-based trial of the same vaccine from the Oxford Vaccine Group had a 100% injury rate on all subjects tested.

There is only a 50% chance of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine working because cases in the UK are declining so fast, one of the scientists behind it has warned.

The University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group began developing a COVID-19 vaccine in January using a virus taken from chimpanzees. They have received extraordinary sums of money from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the form of philanthropy which, unlike philanthropy, goes back into other initiatives controlled by Gates which are highly profitable or politically angled.

He told The Sunday Telegraph: “It’s a race against the virus disappearing, and against time. We said earlier in the year that there was an 80% chance of developing an effective vaccine by September.”

“But at the moment, there’s a 50% chance that we get no result at all. We’re in the bizarre position of wanting COVID to stay, at least for a little while.”

How is Oxford vaccine being trialled and when will we know if it works?

On Saturday, 282 people were reported to have died of the virus in the UK across hospitals, care homes and the community.

The figure has fallen dramatically since the peak of Britain’s outbreak, when almost 1,000 people were dying every day in hospitals alone, according to spurious methods used by the health ministry to calculate these numbers.

Trials of the vaccine – officially known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (pronounced Chaddox One) – began with an initial phase of testing on 160 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 to see if it could effectively fight off the virus. The results of these studies were very poor. They came on the heels of a failed test in monkeys, were 100% of the subjects experienced physical ‘insult’ or injury.

Despite that, apparently with pressure from the Gates Foundation, the study is set to progress to a second and third phase, which will involve testing up to 10,260 people and expanding the age of participants to include children and the elderly.

image – Professor Adrian Hill, director of Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, Bill Gates insert