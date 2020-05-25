Facebook’s Dangerously Fake Fact Checking

By Sharyl Attkisson

I’ve been drawing attention to the increasingly aggressive efforts by political and corporate interests to control the information you get on the news and online. I have often spoken of disingenuous “fact checking” efforts conducted by conflicted third parties who are actually trying to shape public opinion and control the information the public can access.

One chilling example comes in the form of Facebook’s fake “science fact checks.” The social media company has improperly been censoring and flagging material as “false.”

A recent example is a popular documentary by Epoch Times about the possible link between Covid-19 and a research lab in Wuhan, China.

The documentary formed no conclusions and the theories it discussed had not been disproven.

However, Facebook intervened to punish me and others who dared to share this factually accurate documentary on Facebook. Without warning, the social media company notified us that our pages were being throttled or shown to fewer people because we had shared an unspecified link. Facebook also said that people visiting our pages would be told we share fake news.