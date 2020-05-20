Dr. Rancourt: Masks and Respirators Do Not Work – A Review of Science Relevant to Curbing Covid-19 Transmission

Conclusion Regarding that Masks Do Not Work

No RCT study with verified outcome shows a benefit for HCW or community members in

households to wearing a mask or respirator. There is no such study. There are no exceptions.

Likewise, no study exists that shows a benefit from a broad policy to wear masks in public

(more on this below).

Furthermore, if there were any benefit to wearing a mask, because of the blocking power

against droplets and aerosol particles, then there should be more benefit from wearing a

respirator (N95) compared to a surgical mask, yet several large meta-analyses, and all the RCT,

prove that there is no such relative benefit.

Masks and respirators do not work.

Precautionary Principle Turned on Its Head with Masks

In light of the medical research, therefore, it is difficult to understand why public-health

authorities are not consistently adamant about this established scientific result, since the

distributed psychological, economic and environmental harm from a broad recommendation to

wear masks is significant, not to mention the unknown potential harm from concentration and

distribution of pathogens on and from used masks. In this case, public authorities would be

turning the precautionary principle on its head (see below).

Physics and Biology of Viral Respiratory Disease and of Why Masks Do Not Work

In order to understand why masks cannot possibly work, we must review established

knowledge about viral respiratory diseases, the mechanism of seasonal variation of excess

deaths from pneumonia and influenza, the aerosol mechanism of infectious disease

transmission, the physics and chemistry of aerosols, and the mechanism of the so-called

minimum-infective-dose.

In addition to pandemics that can occur anytime, in the temperate latitudes there is an extra