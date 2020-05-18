Dr. Francis Boyle Says Coronavirus is Biological Warfare Weapon

Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of “BioWeapons Act” Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon –

Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

Dr. Boyle discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China and the Biosafety Level 4 laboratory (BSL-4) from which he believes the infectious disease escaped. He believes the virus is potentially lethal and an offensive biological warfare weapon or dual-use biowarfare weapons agent genetically modified with gain of function properties, which is why the Chinese government originally tried to cover it up and is now taking drastic measures to contain it. The Wuhan BSL-4 lab is also a specially designated World Health Organization (WHO) research lab and Dr. Boyle contends that the WHO knows full well what is occurring.

Dr. Boyle also touches upon Chinese Biowarfare agents working at the Canadian lab in Winnipeg who were involved in the smuggling of Coronavirus to Wuhan’s lab from where it is believed to have been leaked.

In a time of great confusion where so many possible scenarios of what we are seeing take place regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the origins of the virus and the severity of the pandemic, one is reminded of the quote from former CIA Director William Casey…

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

While at this point we certainly do not claim to have all of the answers, we are working hard to provide alternative perspectives from top qualified experts and encourage the viewer to consider more than one possibility while having an open mind and draw your own conclusions.

In this interview Spiro is joined by the author of the US Biowarfare Act Professor Francis Boyle to discuss the latest developments regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, the source of the virus and the corrupt interests involved. Professor Boyle also outlines two reports which he claims confirm his position on the origins of the virus.

One, from a Nobel Peace Prize winning scientist in France.

The second, a leaked memo from the 5 Eyes intelligence alliance.

