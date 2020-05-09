Did Coronavirus Cancel Victory Day in Russia? 75th Anniversary – Text of Putin’s Address to Russia

MOSCOW – The Russian government mandated quarantine in response to the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in a big change of plans from what would have been a massive Victory Day observation – 75 years since the victory of the USSR over fascism and Nazi Germany, which saved Europe.

Instead today, an air parade was held in the skies over Moscow in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day. In addition, Putin addressed a televised audience at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The parade was begun by helicopters: the heaviest Mi-26 helicopter in the world, accompanied by four Mi-8 “Terminator” military transport helicopters, the Golden Eagle aerobatic team on five Mi-28N “Night Hunter”, four Ka-52 “Alligators” and “Crocodiles” Mi-24.

Following the Muscovites saw a “flying radar” or “Russian AWACS” – a modernized A-50U long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

Long-range aircraft took part in the parade: strategic missile-bomber Tu-160 “White Swan”. He was accompanied by four Tu-22M3 and four “strategists” Tu-95MS. Another Tu-160 strategic bomber simulated a refueling in flight from an Il-78 air tanker.

After that, MiG-29 fighters, Su-24 bombers, MiG-31K long-range interceptors with Dagger hypersonic missiles and fifth-generation Su-57 fighters flew in groups of four aircraft.

Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians, congratulating fellow citizens on the holiday.