DEEP STATE SANCTIONS BACKFIRE: Russia Gets Rid of 96% of US Debt Holdings in Favor of Massive Gold Reserves, China Follows Suit

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Moscow has continued to sell off United States Treasury securities, cutting its stockpile by US$8.73 billion in March alone, according to the latest data from the US Department of the Treasury. Russia’s holdings of US state debt amounted to $3.8 billion in March, compared with $12.5 billion just a month earlier, according to RT.

- Advertisement -

For reference, just three years ago, the amount of United States Treasury securities in Russia stood at $105 billion, which is virtually a 3-fold slump in a relatively short time period. Moscow has liquidated over 96 percent of its holdings in that period. The country’s long-term US Treasury securities decreased by $928 million, while short-term securities plunged by $7.8 billion to just $473 million.