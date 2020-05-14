DEEP-STATE FOILED: Wisconsin Ends Covid-19 Tyranny – Supreme Court Tosses Lockdown Order

MADISON – The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Bill Gates-advocated stay-at-home order, previously ordered by globalist quisling, Governor Tony Evers. This is one small step for Wisconsinites, but one giant step for all American people. In this analysis we will look at the broader implications for similar possibilities in other states, but also its connection to the upcoming election.

This ruling reaches even farther than Wisconsin, and also farther than the Coronavirus pandemic, because it establishes that the Wisconsin supreme court is not friendly towards Democrat Governor Tony Evers.

Democrats are pushing medical tyranny and lockdown as the basis for ultimately eliminating the 2020 election, by closing polls and using online voting. Because the U.S system gives great authority to the state governors in determining the election rules and the handling and counting of ballots, causing a partisan control over outcomes, the presence of Evers otherwise threatens Trump’s chances in Wisconsin.

Democrats are pushing for online voting through apps that would be developed by the same silicon valley and Google-connected firms that allowed Pete Buttigieg and his SHADOW app to steal the Iowa primary from populist Bernie Sanders.

The Iowa outcome showed a red-flag triggering divergence between the reported vote and the exit polling – indicating that there was either tremendous error or that Buttigieg’s team was able to steal the election from Sanders’ team.

In the proposed online voting system that Democrats are pushing for 2020, citizens would almost necessarily have to use a Google Chrome app, given the near monopoly that Google has. This raises a separate but related issue of monopoly practices in the information age, something Bill Gates himself profited from immensely. Just as PC’s come bundled with Windows, many also come bundled with Google’s Chrome internet browser.

Electronic voting would represent a further step away from constitutional rule and the norms of a democratic republic.

Electronic voting has already proved a disaster, and while almost the same as online voting in that respect and for the same reasons, in-person voting still made possible the exit poll. Exit polls were able to give an indication whether the reported vote and the exit poll diverged, which is how election oversight could determine if there was an error or fraud. Online voting eliminates that possibility of detection, opening up the door for more blatantly stolen elections.

Recall that Wisconsin went to Trump in 2016, and in 2019 Democrat Evers was elected governor.

The court’s ruling gives a strong sign as to how they might view Evers attempts to nullify the 2020 presidential election in the state of Wisconsin.

Even this ruling alone shows that lockdown orders are unconstitutional, and therefore illegal.

The Associated Press, in a rare moment of honesty, accurately reported that the ruling;

“essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants,”

The blatantly illegal, unconstitutional and tyrannical order was issued by Health Secretary Andrea Palm, and in a major reversal the court found she had far exceeded her authority to do so.

In writing the majority opinion, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack put into the record that:

“Rule-making exists precisely to ensure that kind of controlling, subjective judgement asserted by one unelected official, Palm, is not imposed in Wisconsin,”

The decision however does allow schools to remain closed, but places these decisions in local governments which can create their own restrictions.

The AP reported that Evers reacted angrily in a conference call Wednesday night, saying the state has been doing well in the fight against the coronavirus. He predicted the court ruling will lead more counties to adopt their own restrictions, leading to a confusing patchwork of ordinances that will allow infection to spread.

In reality, Evers is angry that his desire to follow globalist orders was foiled by a rational court.