COVID-19 Deaths Have Declined in the US for the 4th Consecutive Week – Johns Hopkins Data Shows

By Joaquin Flores
While deaths have continued to decline, we note that total deaths continue to rise. There are numerous ways to interpret this data, and many ideas currently float ranging from under-reportage of cases (until confronted with deaths), and over-reportage of death. The latter point, there appears to be substantial evidence for.

Data from investment watch blog

National deaths excluding New York and New Jersey are also down 18% from their peak three weeks ago.

