Corrupt Japanese Mayor of Kitakyushu Announces Second Wave of Covid-19 Has Begun

By Joaquin Flores
Over the past six days, in the city of Kitakyushu in southern Japan, where for 23 days there was not a single case of coronavirus infection, 43 infections were immediately detected. While such numbers ought to be considered expected and statistically insignificant, nevertheless Mayor Kenji Takahashi ramped up the fear-mongering and announced the start of a second wave of infections, reports NHK.

Furthermore, until now, the city has used anti-body detection methods, which does not indicate infection per se but rather could indicate recovery.

For those reasons, such an announcement appears politically motivated, and at the very least not justified.

“If we briefly describe the current situation, then we believe that the second wave of infections has come,” Takahashi said.

The mayor’s office of the city, where about 940 thousand people live, has already decided to suspend the activities of 162 city institutions, including museums and galleries, until June 18, and also to limit the work of urban elementary and high schools in the morning. At the same time, the authorities have no information about how 21 people got infected. Now the administration plans to conduct PCR testing for coronavirus for anyone who could be in contact with infected people.

Yoshihide Suga , Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, said that he did not consider what was happening as the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and did not see any reason for reintroducing the emergency regime in the Fukuoka Prefecture, where Kitakyushu is located.

Although on May 21 the Japanese Minister for Economic Recovery, Yasutoshi Nishimura, declared the inevitability of a second wave in the country, the emergency mode in Japan was completely ended on May 25.

Now the number of people allegedly infected with coronavirus in Japan exceeds 17.4 thousand, nearly 900 people have said to have died. Over 14.5 thousand people are said to have recovered.

