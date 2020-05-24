Coronavirus: Who is Performing The Event 201 Human Experiment and Why?

Cars cross under a road sign calling people to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, on April 14, 2020 on the Beirut-Damascus international highway, east of Beirut. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

By Vladimir Odintsov – NEO –

Countries all over the world have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic for months now, which is exposing a growing number of problems in their systems and the mistakes made by the current political elites that thousands of people on the planet have already paid for with their lives. And the woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic only continue to multiply.

The United States is slipping into poverty of catastrophic proportions right before our eyes, along with many other countries, even economically developed states and rich countries in Europe and other parts of the world. The threat of famine is becoming more real, and the coronavirus has not only proven to be one of the most difficult challenges ever faced by the US, but also for countries such as Britain and a significant number of EU countries. As a result, many countries that simply do not have enough strength or resources to fight the pandemic today have been left with no other choice but to seek foreign assistance, although their traditional allies have not always been quick to answer these calls for help.

Although the fight against the pandemic is far from over, it is still causing many people to give serious thought to the following question: why has the pandemic been able to inflict such heavy blows, and who is to blame for the errors in judgement being felt today?

The current political elite in the U.S. and Britain have begun ramping up their use of the national media under their control and other tools of propaganda in an attempt to shift the blame for having the world’s largest number of infection cases, the largest number of people who have already died coronavirus-related deaths, and for the non-viral causes leading to the collapse of their national healthcare systems, which have been falling apart at the seams for years.

They immediately pointed the finger straight at China, who they named as their number-one culprit, although unlike the U.S. and Britain, China has not only succeeded in coping with the pandemic on the domestic front, but has also helped many other countries in this fight. Unfortunately for those churning out this propaganda, their feeble excuses have not been backed up by many experts, and not even by their intelligence and national security officials, who have officially dispelled the theory that Washington and London have gone to pains to promote about Covid-19 accidentally being leaked from a Chinese laboratory, which is where the idea of “China’s guilt” comes from and the need to make Beijing pay billions of dollars in “compensation” for damages.

However, the attempts the United States and Britain are making to shift the blame overseas for the damage caused by the pandemic have not put an end to the criticism. They have only provoked greater criticism of the political elite in these countries, and the belief that these elites are the ones who have been performing unwelcome experiments on people and their lives for days on end is becoming more popular as time goes on.

Many Americans are convinced that the coronavirus pandemic is just a pretext to forcibly bring out a new vaccine that Bill Gates and the pharmaceutical companies associated with him are developing in order to generate another few million dollars from it. It has not been forgotten in the United States that during a TED Talk Bill Gates made five years ago, he was already able to predict that there would be a new virus, very similar to the coronavirus, which could kill “over 10 million people.”

In New York back in October 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation hosted the Event 201 scenario, which simulated a severe global pandemic similar to the coronavirus outbreak, and predicted a death toll of up to 65 million people.

It is worth noting that a similar scenario to the Event 201 scenario of a possible coronavirus epidemic was predicted and published in 2013 in Germany by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The paper predicted that a viral disease could spread from Asia to Germany and as a result, the expectation outlined was that 78 million people in Germany could become infected within three years and 7.5 million of them could die.

According to the scenario that was described at the time, the health sector would be overwhelmed, there would be a serious shortage of hospital beds, and a high demand for personnel, medical equipment and personal protective equipment in the health sector. The pandemic scenario predicted that food supplies would not be available in normal quantities, there would be disease-related failures in agriculture, and that stores would be closed due to the pandemic.

In other words, they predicted that everything we are facing today would happen!

This leads us to an obvious question: if the coronavirus pandemic had already been predicted several years ago, highlighting problems that were already in the system, then why did the people in power not take this into account and implement timely preventive measures? Who decided it was not necessary to act but to perform tragic human experiments, and why?

Another related topic of discussion that is not only provoking a growing outcry in the United States, but also abroad, is the possible role Bill Gates has played in human testing and its consequences, including work to develop the future coronavirus vaccine funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Not only that, but people have not forgotten about a story that was published in the Guardian back in 2010, which told readers about a meeting attended by the most influential people in America called by the Microsoft founder which took place in New York, whose guests included David Rockefeller, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Ted Turner, Warren Buffett and of course Bill Gates himself.

They dubbed their secret meeting the “Good Club”, and the main problem they discussed at this meeting was the global issue of overpopulation. One of those who took part in this meeting was the media mogul and founder of CNN Ted Turner, who had previously stated that reducing the world’s population to between 225~300 million would be “ideal” in an interview he gave in 1996. In 2008, Turner softened his stance, talking about the need to reduce the global population to 2 billion, i.e. to 70% of what it was at the time.

At another invitation-only “Good Club” conference held behind closed doors in California in 2010, Bill Gates read out a TED talk titled “Innovating to Zero!” about reducing worldwide CO₂ emissions, where he spoke of the need to reduce the population, and one of the ways this could be done is by creating new vaccines. “Now, we put out a lot of carbon dioxide every year,” he said.

“It’s an average of about five tons for everyone on the planet.” “And somehow, we have to make changes that will bring that down to zero.” “This equation has four factors, a little bit of multiplication […] and that’s going to be based on the number of people.” “First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Gates does not hide his interest in vaccines, and is able to pursue his goals through the World Health Organization, which he continuously finances, influencing the work of the organization, its plans and priorities. The big pharma companies behind him are prepared to mobilize large-scale drug deliveries and have done so on many occasions, but their activities have often been accompanied by scandals.

Mass vaccination against polio in India has been linked to paralysis in thousands of children. Malaria and meningitis vaccinations administered in African countries have also been linked to paralysis, febrile seizures and infant deaths.

And a trial for experimental human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines rolled out in remote Indian provinces has resulted in severe side effects, including autoimmune diseases and infertility in young girls. Doctors from different countries have already suggested that what Gates is really trying to achieve through his vaccination programs implemented through the WHO is to weaken third-world citizens and make them more susceptible to disease and premature death.

Or perhaps his goal is to make them sterile and infertile. The media has repeatedly reported that substances known to reduce female fertility were detected in these vaccines when they were analyzed in laboratories.

That is why people are growing more and more skeptical of “the Bill Gates vaccines” not only in the United States, but also in many other countries, which are considered to be human experiments, along with the wide network of biolabs the Pentagon has set up in numerous different countries.

Vladimir Odintsov, political observer, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook“.