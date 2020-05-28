Trending

EurasiaHeadline NewsOpinions

Coronavirus Fiction: A Third of Russians Believe Coronavirus is Fake

Those Forced to Stay Home More Likely to Doubt Coronavirus Narrative

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,307

Those Forced to Stay Home More Likely to Doubt Coronavirus Narrative

Moscow – A survey by the Higher School of Economics revealed more than 30% of Russians who do not believe in the coronavirus pandemic consider it a fiction of “interested parties”, and the danger of the virus itself is greatly exaggerated. 

The largest number of skeptics and opponents of restrictions in the Southern Federal District.

A third of Russians (32.8%) believe that the danger of coronavirus is exaggerated, calling it “an invention of interested parties.”

Another 9.6% believe that the danger is exaggerated. The survey was conducted in late May, and then 25.6% of respondents believed that the peak of the epidemic was yet to come. 16.3% were sure that the peak was already passed.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor announced Russia ‘s exit on a plateau in incidence on May 20.

- Advertisement -

Russia is Done With Covid-19 Event 201 Drill: Putin Declares Peak Has Passed as Most Regions Already Open

Researchers note that the behavior of a group of Russians who do not believe in the epidemic or consider it a fabrication of interested individuals (32.8%) is fundamentally different from the behavior of those who recognize the fact of the epidemic.

Of those who do not believe in the epidemic, 43% visit relatives and more than half (54%) go for a walk. Three quarters (74.22%) of skeptic respondents are convinced that there was no need for a self-isolation regime.

Only 18% of those who acknowledge the epidemic visit their relatives and less than 12% meet with friends. Only 10% of those who recognize the epidemic agree with the statement that there was no need to introduce a self-isolation regime.

When asked about how the spread of coronavirus affected incomes, a third of respondents in late May said that incomes remained at the same level. Even at the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, the share of such people was 59.4%.

It is worth noting that it was in the Southern Federal District that self-isolation deprived a significant percentage of the population of income, and accordingly, it is there that they are most expected to cancel or at least ease the self-isolation regime.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores2059 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments