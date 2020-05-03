BREAKING: Venezuela Eliminates Colombian Maritime Assassin Squad

CARACAS – The Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace of Venezuela, Nestor Reverol, denounced this Sunday the elimination of an incursion by a terrorist group into the country by sea, from Colombia, which tried to enter the coasts of the state of La Guaira.

At dawn on May 3, mercenaries tried to carry out an invasion by sea, the interior minister said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

He explained that the group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia had the purpose of committing terrorist acts against the country, murdering leaders of the revolutionary government, increasing the spiral of violence, generating chaos and confusion in the population and thereby deriving from a new attempt to coup.

These terrorists attempted to enter speedboats along the coasts of the state of La Guaira, but thanks to the timely and effective action of our Bolivarian national armed force and the Bolivarian National Police force and special action and police, some were killed and others arrested. he stressed.

Reverol also detailed that the seizure of assault rifles was achieved, also emphasized that the operation is still ongoing, so details will be provided later and other arrests are not ruled out, since a thorough ground search is being carried out , sea and air.

It seems that the imperial frustrated trials to overthrow the legitimately constituted government led by President Nicolás Maduro, has led them to formulate excessive actions that will undoubtedly deserve the forceful rejection of our people and the international community, said the minister.

“We remain on constant alert and resistance to any threat against our Homeland and we will respond forcefully against these terrorist groups that attempt against our peace, which is and will be our main victory,” he said.