BREAKING: Trump fights Coronavirus ‘Scamdemic’ – BLOCKS DR. FAUCI FROM CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY
WASHINGTON D.C – The Trump administration has blocked the disgraced Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – who previously transferred USD 3.7 mln to the Wuhan Virology Institute to further banned research on creating coronaviruses – from testifying on the coronavirus pandemic, a House Appropriations Committee spokesperson told the Washington Post just hours ago, Friday.
The White House affirmed its position, saying that it would be “counterproductive” to have officials involved in efforts to defeat the novel coronavirus testify at such hearings in the present time, but that the Trump administration would later work with Congress to make them available “at the appropriate time.”
“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”
Why it matters: It is believed that Dr. Fauci’s testimony would condemn the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and caution against the reopening of the US. Critics of Trump’s pledge to reopen the economy have said that the administration is more concerned with economic health than people’s lives – while supporters have pointed out that the conditions of the quarantine has itself caused tremendous physical, psychological harm, in addition to truncating the rights of U.S citizens to move freely.
Flashback: Investigative reporter William Engdahl revealed that:
If there is one person who is the face of the current strategy of dealing with the coronavirus in Washington it is the Director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the NIH, Dr. Tony Fauci. What major media conveniently leave out in discussing Fauci’s role is his highly controversial and conflicted history since he first joined NIAID in 1984 during the beginnings of the AIDS panic. His role then sheds valuable light on his remarkable and highly controversial actions today.
Tony Fauci, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is being promoted by major US media such as CNN, MSNBC or the New York Times as the great expert on all related to the Covid19 outbreak. He had dismissed the President’s efforts to promote a known malaria medication as treatment for severe corona patients as “anecdotal,” even though seven years before he backed the same drug.
He has publicly taken projections from an institute created in Washington State by the Gates Foundation, the same foundation that virtually owns the WHO and owns major stakes in the leading vaccine makers, to claim that up to 200,000 Americans could die from COVID19.
Fauci stated that COVID19 is “probably about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu,” which would mean 300-600,000 coronavirus deaths this year, at the same time in a respected medical journal he compared Covid-19 as similar to seasonal flu in morbidity. When questioned how long the shutdown of much of the US economy must last, Fauci replied only when there is zero new covid19 positive tested cases, something impossible given the defective testing. He has also backed direct human tests of novel vaccines with no prior animal tests, including with radical non-tested mRNA gene-edited vaccines.
Fauci has more influence over US national policy on the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic than anyone, including the President. Much of media treats him with awe as an unimpeachable scientist, one of the world’s finest. A closer look at Anthony Fauci’s career gives a starkly different picture, a very alarming one in fact.