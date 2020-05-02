BREAKING: Trump fights Coronavirus ‘Scamdemic’ – BLOCKS DR. FAUCI FROM CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY

WASHINGTON D.C – The Trump administration has blocked the disgraced Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – who previously transferred USD 3.7 mln to the Wuhan Virology Institute to further banned research on creating coronaviruses – from testifying on the coronavirus pandemic, a House Appropriations Committee spokesperson told the Washington Post just hours ago, Friday.

The White House affirmed its position, saying that it would be “counterproductive” to have officials involved in efforts to defeat the novel coronavirus testify at such hearings in the present time, but that the Trump administration would later work with Congress to make them available “at the appropriate time.”

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

- Advertisement -

Why it matters: It is believed that Dr. Fauci’s testimony would condemn the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and caution against the reopening of the US. Critics of Trump’s pledge to reopen the economy have said that the administration is more concerned with economic health than people’s lives – while supporters have pointed out that the conditions of the quarantine has itself caused tremendous physical, psychological harm, in addition to truncating the rights of U.S citizens to move freely.

Flashback: Investigative reporter William Engdahl revealed that: