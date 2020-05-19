Trending

BREAKING: Trump Delivers 30-Day Ultimatum to WHO to End Corruption – Full Text

By Joaquin Flores
WASHINGTON D.C – On May 18th, Trump delivered a 30-day ultimatum to the World Health Organization to end its problematic practices and corruption. This came on the heels of an April 24th notice that funding to the organization had been severed, pending further review.

 

Below are copies of the original from President Trump’s twitter account.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

Comments