BREAKING: Officer Chauvin Officially Charged with Murder in Killing of Citizen George Floyd

By Joaquin Flores
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, a technique not endorsed by the department nor taught in training, has been arrested and charged with murder, city officials just hours ago reported, Friday May 29th.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington has just confirmed that Derek Chauvin, one of the four police officers fired after the incident that ended with Floyd dead, was arrested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday.

This came less than a day after US President Donald Trump took a particular interest in the death of Citizen Floyd, and ordered the Attorney General and the FBI to begin an investigation.

Following the arrest, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The four officers were fired immediate after a bystander video showed the incident Monday, in which the 46-year-old Floyd can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

This arrest comes as protests in Minneapolis have now spread to other cities and states, demanding a strong response by officials in connection with Floyd’s killing.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have both been in flames over the past few days as protesters burned down buildings and looted stores in response to the killing.

The Minneapolis fire at the Auto Zone which appears to have started the crowd hysteria, is suspected to have been started by under-cover police officer, and has been named as Officer Jacob Pederson of the St. Paul PD.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

