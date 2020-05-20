BREAKING: Lugansk and Donetsk Armies Put on Full Combat Alert

DONBASS – According to our sources in the armed forces of Donbass, last night LNR (Lugansk People’s Republic) Army was put on full combat alert. As of this writing, just hours ago, DNR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Army followed suit.

“THIS HAS NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!”, our source confirmed, further adding, “I got this info directly from a Spetsnaz soldier, one of my best friends, it is 100% solid.” “ALL Republican soldiers are on bases and positions, all leave is canceled. Locked and loaded. This is not a drill,” the source added.

We will report on any new updates.