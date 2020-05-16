BREAKING: Doctors Say French Coronavirus strand not from China, hit in November

PARIS – In what would mark a massive shift in the timeline of coronavirus spread, French researchers believe there is evidence the novel virus may have been in Europe as early as November 2019.

Researchers in France have carried out genetic analysis and found that the dominant types of the viral strains in the country did not come from China or Italy.

The coronavirus outbreak in France was not caused by cases imported from China, but from a locally circulating strain of unknown origin, according to a new study by French scientists at the Institut Pasteur in Paris. Genetic analysis showed that the dominant types of the viral strains in France belonged to a clade – or group with a common ancestor – that did not come from China or Italy, the earliest hotspot in Europe.

X-rays obtained exclusively by NBC News show two patients with symptoms in their lungs consistent with the novel coronavirus dated November 16 and November 18, months before COVID-19 was believed to be spreading in the country.