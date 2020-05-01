BEIJING – As the WHO continues to lose credibility in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, China has increasingly begun to take a closed stance in relation to the organization’s work in China. The WHO believes it is very important for it to know the circumstances surrounding the appearance of the coronavirus in order to ‘prevent’ new epidemics, as it claims. But China appears to orienting its position closer to that of U.S President Donald Trump insofar as placing a ‘social distance’ between government policy and the WHO. The WHO was a once trusted health organization backed by the UN that had increasingly come under regulatory capture by Bill Gates.

In a hitherto unpredictable move, the Chinese authorities have refused the request to allow the investigation of the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Russian media RIA “Novosti” reported on this earlier today, quoting the representative of WHO in China, Dr. Gauden Galea.

Galea also noted that the Chinese authorities did not provide WHO with access to the documentation of two virology laboratories in Wuhan, the epicenter of the spread of coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

“We know that a national investigation (of China) is already underway, but at this stage we were not invited to participate. WHO continues to make inquiries to China’s health authorities and authorities, ” Galea said.

According to him, WHO officially does not doubt the natural, but not artificial origin of the virus.

US President Donald Trump previously said that the outbreak of coronavirus in China should have been stopped and Beijing had such an opportunity, but he did not use it.