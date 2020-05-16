Betrayal? Natalya Poklonskaya Throws Donbass Under the Bus

CRIMEA – Natalya Poklonskaya, a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the Crimea, gave an interview to Ukrainian propagandist Dmitry Gordon. There were several controversial points in the conversation.

Poklonskaya said that Donbass is Ukraine.

“I have two homelands. This is Alekseevka, well, Donbass. Where I lived for seven years, where I lived a very small life. And at the same time my homeland is the Crimea, where I grew up, where I got my education, where I learned how to think.”

My homeland is Ukraine! Because Donbass is Ukraine, and Crimea was at that time the Ukrainian SSR, ”she said.

In order to demonstrate her knowledge of Ukrainian culture, Poklonskaya performed the Ukrainian folk song “Cheremshina” in front of the camera.

Poklonskaya also expressed condolences to the Ukrainian military and civilians, but she preferred not to remember the defenders of Donbass.

“Today Donbass is on fire! And I bring condolences to both Ukrainian military personnel and civilians! ”, she said.

Poklonskaya herself has not yet commented on what was said during the interview. On her official page in the social network, she only posted a video with a conversation that was already published and edited, and before that she showed a photo of the recording, providing it with a short message:

- Advertisement -

“The events of 2014 in Ukraine divided people’s lives and history into“ before “and“ after “. For the first time, my position as a former employee of the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, the first prosecutor of Crimea and a Russian politician was heard in Kiev. A dialogue took place between Kiev and Simferopol in an interview with Dmitry Gordon. Watch today at 18.00 on the YouTube channel Dmitry Gordon. PS I’ll tell you about my impressions after watching. ”

But Dmitry Gordon was much more verbose. He called the interview “documentation of Russian aggression,” adding that it helps “our state for trial in The Hague.”

Gordon said that Poklonskaya herself made a proposal to record the program.

“She wrote on her Instagram (and my subscribers passed it to me), they say, two respected people, Alexander Nevzorov and Dmitry Gordon, spoke about me like that. But is it weak for Dmitry Gordon to do an interview with me? Dmitry Gordon is not weak at all. During one of my broadcasts on YouTube, I said to Poklonskaya that if you have a desire, I’m ready. A man called [from her]:

“Natalia Vladimirovna is ready. Can I contact you? “I replied:” Of course. ”

She called me [and we agreed]. The condition of the interview (the main and only) was that there would be no bills. I kept it clearly, I don’t have any cut out moments, ” Gordon said on his news site.

Recall that Natalia Poklonskaya came to Donetsk on September 2, 2018 to say goodbye to the first Head of the DPR, Alexander Zakharchenko. Then, of course, there were no statements in the style of “Donetsk is to Ukraine”.