BAY OF FOOLS – Three More Silvercorp Mercenaries Arrested in Failed Attack on Venezuela

CARACAS – Two soldiers and a civilian were captured early Monday morning in the San Miguel sector, La Guaira, according to military sources. The prisoners are said to be part of the group that would execute Operation Gideon, intended to head the government of President Nicolás Maduro and install Juan Guaidó in Miraflores, according to military sources.

In this case, the detainees are deserting sergeants José Manuel Mendoza González and Jesús Alberto Colmenares Garrido, as well as civilian César Junior Altamar Sarmiento. With them they add 14 those captured last weekend. In Colonia Tovar they arrested the first lieutenant Jairo Betemy, the Army’s second sergeant, Franco Jonathan and the first sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Evan Rincón.

In the Petaquirito, Carayaca, La Guaira sector, eight arrested, among them, a nephew of the Major General, Clíver Alcalá Cordones, one of the brains of Operation Gideon. On this occasion, the detainees are: José Barreno Cordones, José Moreno Peñaloza, José Blanco, Miguel Plaza Méndez, Samira Romero Armando, Ricardo Fonseca Mosquera, Rafael Rosendo Rivero and Óscar Aguillón Garcés.

So far, 30 people have been charged and sentenced to imprisonment since last May 3, the day they tried to enter Venezuelan territory by sea to depose President Nicolás Maduro. They came from Colombia.

The defendants include former US military Luxe Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, accused of the alleged commission of the crimes of terrorism, illicit trafficking in weapons of war and association, the Supreme Court of Justice reported.

The 30 detainees were presented last Friday before two national courts in matters of Terrorism and Related Crime. These are the accused and deprived of liberty:

José Socorro Fernández Martín Álvarez García Jose Alvarado Wilmer Salinas Anderson Rios Gustavo Hernández Cosme Alcala Raúl Manzanilla Antonio Sequea Rodolfo Rodríguez Jefferson Diaz Jonder Adolfo Baduel Victor Pepper Salazar Fernando Noya Ederson Rumi Luis Paiva Estewin Rojas Rosmel Mendez Captain Dimas Murillo Captain Franklin Leal Captain (RA) Ronnyadelso Olivares First Lieutenant (RA) Richard Alemán Castellanos S / 1 (RA) Víctor Perozo S / 1 Junior Ojeda Angelomoises Rosales Gerardo Coticcha Roberto Rondón Gilberto Barillas Carlos Conde

These people were assigned the places of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) as a place of detention.