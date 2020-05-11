Trending

BAY OF FOOLS – Three More Silvercorp Mercenaries Arrested in Failed Attack on Venezuela

By Joaquin Flores
CARACAS – Two soldiers and a civilian were captured early Monday morning in the San Miguel sector, La Guaira, according to military sources. The prisoners are said to be part of the group that would execute Operation Gideon, intended to head the government of President Nicolás Maduro and install Juan Guaidó in Miraflores, according to military sources.

WATCH DENMAN’S CONFESSION – STARTS AT 1:10

In this case, the detainees are deserting sergeants José Manuel Mendoza González and Jesús Alberto Colmenares Garrido, as well as civilian César Junior Altamar Sarmiento. With them they add 14 those captured last weekend. In Colonia Tovar they arrested the first lieutenant Jairo Betemy, the Army’s second sergeant, Franco Jonathan and the first sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Evan Rincón.

In the Petaquirito, Carayaca, La Guaira sector, eight arrested, among them, a nephew of the Major General, Clíver Alcalá Cordones, one of the brains of Operation Gideon. On this occasion, the detainees are: José Barreno Cordones, José Moreno Peñaloza, José Blanco, Miguel Plaza Méndez, Samira Romero Armando, Ricardo Fonseca Mosquera, Rafael Rosendo Rivero and Óscar Aguillón Garcés.

So far, 30 people have been charged and sentenced to imprisonment since last May 3, the day they tried to enter Venezuelan territory by sea to depose President Nicolás Maduro. They came from Colombia.

The defendants include former US military Luxe Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, accused of the alleged commission of the crimes of terrorism, illicit trafficking in weapons of war and association, the Supreme Court of Justice reported.

The 30 detainees were presented last Friday before two national courts in matters of Terrorism and Related Crime. These are the accused and deprived of liberty:

  1. José Socorro Fernández
  2. Martín Álvarez García
  3. Jose Alvarado
  4. Wilmer Salinas
  5. Anderson Rios
  6. Gustavo Hernández
  7. Cosme Alcala
  8.  Raúl Manzanilla
  9.  Antonio Sequea
  10. Rodolfo Rodríguez
  11. Jefferson Diaz
  12. Jonder Adolfo Baduel
  13. Victor Pepper Salazar
  14. Fernando Noya
  15. Ederson Rumi
  16. Luis Paiva
  17. Estewin Rojas
  18. Rosmel Mendez
  19. Captain Dimas Murillo
  20. Captain Franklin Leal
  21. Captain (RA) Ronnyadelso Olivares
  22. First Lieutenant (RA) Richard Alemán Castellanos
  23. S / 1 (RA) Víctor Perozo
  24. S / 1 Junior Ojeda Angelomoises Rosales
  25. Gerardo Coticcha
  26. Roberto Rondón
  27. Gilberto Barillas
  28. Carlos Conde

These people were assigned the places of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) as a place of detention.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

