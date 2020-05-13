Barack Obama illegally ordered Federal Law Enforcement to investigate his political rival

FRN Readers – The below is a U.S MSM round-up on the unraveling of Obama, who appears to have illegally ordered federal law enforcement to investigate then candidate Trump. We have links included, and a big thanks to Joe Miller for compiling this. We present these to give a general picture of the explosive situation underway.

At a time when a faltering economy and accusations of mishandling of a policy response to a global pandemic should otherwise see the sitting president suffer in polling, we have instead seen Trump emerge through this unscathed. It’s almost as if the more the MSM attacks him, the more credibility they lose and this credibility gets transferred over to him.

FRN observes these events through the lens of the collapsed/collapsing U.S Empire, but also through the lens of exposing the strange cult in control of the DNC.

We are of the view that the public is so incensed over the blatant lies, warmongering, baseless witch-hunts and slander that composes the bulk of MSM reporting, which has an incestuous, revolving door, relationship with the DNC, that they have no credibility. – J. Flores

————————————

1..It Looks Like President Obama Ordered up Phony RussiaGate Scandal.

2. Obama Should Be Known as a Disgraced President Who Used the FBI Against His Political Enemies.

3. Joe Biden Denies Then Admits to Knowledge of FBI’s Flynn Set Up

By New York Post – RussiaGate is now a complete dead letter — but ObamaGate is taking its place. Just how far did the then-president go to cripple his successor?

It’s now clear the Obama-Comey FBI and Justice Department never had anything more substantial than the laughable fiction of the Steele dossier to justify the “counterintelligence” investigation of the Trump campaign. Yet incessant leaks from that supposedly confidential probe wound up consuming the Trump administration’s first months in office — followed by the Bob Mueller-led special counsel investigation that proved nearly the “total witch hunt” that President Trump dubbed it.

Information released as the Justice Department dropped its charges against Gen. Mike Flynn shows that President Barack Obama, in his final days in office, played a key role in fanning the flames of phony scandal. Fully briefed on the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, he knew the FBI had come up with nothing despite months of work starting in July 2016. . .

This even as then-President Obama also directed that as many people as possible across his administration be briefed on the (utterly unsubstantiated) allegations against Team Trump — and as Rice and others took unprecedented steps to “unmask” US citizens like Flynn whose conversations had been caught on federal wiretaps of foreigners.

Indeed, the Obama administration went on a full-scale leak offensive — handing the Washington Post, New York Times and others a nonstop torrent of “anonymous” allegations of Trumpite ties to Moscow. It suggested that the investigations were finding a ton of treasonous dirt on Team Trump — when in fact the investigators had come up dry. (Read more from “It Looks Like President Obama Ordered up Phony RussiaGate Scandal” HERE)

- Advertisement -

_____________________________________________________

Tucker Carlson: Obama Should Be Known as a Disgraced President Who Used the FBI Against His Political Enemies

By Fox News – It was January 20th, the last day of the Obama administration. Outgoing National Security Adviser Susan Rice sat down at her desk to write her final memo. Rice described the presidential transition which had been underway for months. Then she wrote this, during a meeting two weeks before: “President Obama said he wants to be sure that as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”

Now, Rice does not explain why Obama’s staff felt it might not be possible to give intelligence on Russia to Donald Trump’s staff, or for that matter, why the Obama people thought they had the right to withhold national security information from an incoming American president who had just won a national election.

But Rice didn’t need to elaborate. There was only one possible explanation for this: Donald Trump could very well be a Russian agent. Barack Obama himself said he believed that was possible. In Rice’s words: “The President asked [Jim] Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said he would.”

Now, what exactly does that mean? Here is what it means. The president of the United States turned to the head of the FBI, the most powerful law enforcement official in America, and said continue to secretly investigate my chief political rival so that I can act against him. Comey’s response? Yes, sir. That’s what Obama was saying openly.

In any normal period in American history, this exchange would define Barack Obama forever. Obama would be known as the disgraced former president who used federal law enforcement to hurt his political enemies. That’s what he did. (Read more from “Tucker Carlson: Obama Should Be Known as a Disgraced President Who Used the FBI Against His Political Enemies” HERE)

_____________________________________________________

Joe Biden Denies Then Admits to Knowledge of FBI’s Flynn Set Up

By The Federalist – Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted Tuesday he was aware of federal prosecutors’ plans to question incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn after denying knowledge of any investigation.

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” when George Stephanopoulos asked what he knew of the FBI’s operations in early 2017. . .

Stephanopoulos followed up, adding that Biden was present at a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting where he and President Barack Obama was briefed by top White House national security officials on plans to question Flynn over conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislak as the presidential transition was underway.

“I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden said. “I was aware that there was, that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about.” (Read more from “Joe Biden Denies Then Admits to Knowledge of FBI’s Flynn Set Up” HERE)