AWAKENING: Half a Million Sign Petition Refusing Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine

By Richard Moorhead, for Big League Politics –

More than half a million people have already signed a petition created by LifeSiteNews rejecting the notion of a mandatory coronavirus vaccine.

As of Saturday, the petition has created more than 532,000 online signatures. It was created in early May. The lion’s share of petition signers are from the United States, with tens of thousands in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“The enormous response against a mandatory vaccination program for the coronavirus is truly global in nature,” said Gualberto Garcia Jones, LifeSite’s director of advocacy. “This is something people around the world are very concerned about, and which many reject.”

The petition breaks down the fundamental violation of essential liberties that a prospective mandatory vaccine effort would entail.

“Fear of a disease – which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases – must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.”

The petition cites concern with the credibility of globalist billionaire Bill Gates, who has poured an immense amount of resources into the development of an entirely hypothetical coronavirus vaccine.

“And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) – namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated – should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.”

There’s reason to be skeptical that a vaccine will even ever be developed for COVID-19. No vaccine exists for any of the other coronavirus that are known to infect humans, most notably the 2002 SARS epidemic, which gained considerable attention from the medical and scientific community. There’s no telling what side effects a potential new vaccine could cause.

The petition also cites the possible use of the stem cells from aborted fetuses in medical research, a practice in some scientific research projects that many Christians have found to be gravely immoral.

The health minister of the United Kingdom is refusing to rule out the notion of a mandatory vaccine.